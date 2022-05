A major fire broke out at an apartment complex in Lanham, Maryland, overnight, causing residents to jump from their homes and displacing 50 to 60 people. The blaze damaged three of the four buildings in the complex in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road. It started about 1:50 a.m. Friday and went to three alarms, with mutual assistance being called for from Montgomery County.

LANHAM, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO