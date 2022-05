Sunday’s Atlantic Coast Conference baseball championship game will be a battle of the state of North Carolina. No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. NC State will do battle in Sunday’s title game after both teams advanced with wins on Saturday. A day after taking down No. 1 Virginia Tech, UNC used a big eighth inning to get past No. 4 Notre Dame. The Wolfpack took down No. 11 Pitt on Saturday to punch their ticket to the title game. When the two teams meet, it will be just the second time they have faced off in the baseball title game with UNC...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO