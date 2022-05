The Prince William County Arts Council and the Poet Laureate Circle are seeking nominations for the next Prince William County Poet Laureate. Nominations are due by June 15. The Prince William County Poet Laureate 2022-2024 will serve to promote an awareness of poetry and heighten appreciation of the art form, according to a news release. The selected candidate will aim to forge a connection between poetry and the community by participating in public gatherings, initiating engaging dialogue with residents and undertaking a project or series of projects that makes poetry more available and accessible to people in their everyday lives.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO