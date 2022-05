Fast-food employees in Manhattan demonstrating for a wage of $20 an hour: a demand unthinkable before the Covid-19 pandemic has become unexceptional, as short-handed companies offer big wage increases without, however, doing much to narrow a yawning income gap. Across the US, some of the biggest wage increases have gone to some of the lowest-paid workers -- people unafraid in the Covid era to make their demands known.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 HOUR AGO