Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg High School Alumni, Dr. George Garbis and Viron Wildy, Develop Mouthguard That Changes Color When Body Temperature Reaches Dangerous Level

By MCS Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaithersburg High School alumni, Dr. George Garbis and Viron Wildy, have developed innovative new protection for athletes provides visual alert for overheating. ThermoPact will debut its groundbreaking MouthShield to the public at this year’s Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Big 33 football weekend, where a team of Pennsylvania all-stars will...

