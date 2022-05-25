Gaithersburg High School Alumni, Dr. George Garbis and Viron Wildy, Develop Mouthguard That Changes Color When Body Temperature Reaches Dangerous Level
Gaithersburg High School alumni, Dr. George Garbis and Viron Wildy, have developed innovative new protection for athletes provides visual alert for overheating. ThermoPact will debut its groundbreaking MouthShield to the public at this year’s Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Big 33 football weekend, where a team of Pennsylvania all-stars will...mocoshow.com
Comments / 0