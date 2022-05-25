ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Austin Butler’s body ‘started shutting down’ day after ‘Elvis’ biopic wrapped

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Actor Austin Butler said his body “started shutting down” just one day after filming wrapped for the forthcoming biopic, “Elvis.”

The 30-year-old actor — who plays Rock-‘n’-Roll legend, Elvis Presley — said he was rushed to the hospital in March 2021 where he spent a week bedridden, according to an interview with GQ .

Butler was diagnosed with a virus likened to appendicitis after immersing himself in the role so much that his body revolted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlqTQ_0fpj8J2g00
Butler was diagnosed with a virus likened to appendicitis after immersing himself in the role so much that his body revolted.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

“I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain,” Butler said. “My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.”

Butler stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner for director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic .

In February, Warner Bros. dropped a full-length three-minute clip featuring Butler dressed as the musician — slick black hair, sunglasses, and his famous bedazzled white jumpsuit — alongside Olivia DeJonge starring as Presley’s wife Priscilla.

“Elvis” will chronicle Presley’s rise to fame and offer a glimpse into his working relationship with manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuW8E_0fpj8J2g00
Butler stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner for director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwnLB_0fpj8J2g00
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, and Kodi Smit-McPhee also star in the drama, which will sing itself into theaters on June 24.

Luhrmann co-wrote the script alongside Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner.

During a virtual press conference, Butler and Luhrmann discussed the film and the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer’s legacy.

“In this modern era, Elvis couldn’t have been a better canvas to explore America in the 50s, 60s, and 70s,” the Australian filmmaker said, according to The Wrap .

Butler chimed in and explained that the film’s appeal is “fundamentally getting to explore the humanity of somebody who has become the wallpaper of society.”

The “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” actor added that he had “huge shoes to fill” for the role.

Filming began in January 2020 in Australia, however, production was halted in March after Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 . Shooting would later resume in September 2020.

Comments / 48

arlenea1128
3d ago

Just from what little I’ve seen so far, it seems like Butler did a fabulous job on this project. It’s a star-maker for him! Looking forward to seeing this film!

Reply(5)
30
Rod Wurst
2d ago

The new vaccines are making you more susceptible to viral, bacterial and fungal infections. That's what a group of 40 European scientists found, but nobody in the corrupt media will talk about it because they are "brought to you by Pfizer".

Reply(4)
25
william hanks
3d ago

Pretty Sure one had nothing to do with the other give me a break

Reply
21
Related
People

See the Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart

Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart. Between Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll and Tom Hanks as the notorious Colonel Tom Parker, scroll through to see the actors cast in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis and their uncanny resemblance to the real-life people they play.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Dacre Montgomery
Person
Luke Bracey
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley Gave Ann-Margret A Code Name To Dodge Priscilla

After first meeting Ann-Margret in 1963, Elvis Presley was drawn to the actress. Not so long after their first meeting, the duo had a romantic love affair that lasted for over a year. However, there was a stumbling block in their romantic relationship – Priscilla Presley, whom Elvis was with. Priscilla had been living with Elvis for a while and had promised to marry her. However, his focus changed after he met Ann-Margret.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pictures Courtesy Of
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Priscilla Presley dazzles in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival

Priscilla Presley dazzled in an elegant black sequined suit at the Elvis after-party at Stephanie Beach during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. For the star-studded event on Wednesday, the ex-wife of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, 77, looked exceptional as she posed for photos on the red carpet with one hand on her hip.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
Page Six

Page Six

109K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy