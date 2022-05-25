ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Expressway litter removal weeks of May 23 and 30 Including I-80 Near Larkin

star967.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of an expanded effort to keep roadsides, interchanges, ramps and shoulders clean of trash and debris, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that litter removal operations are scheduled to take place along the expressway system in Cook and the collar counties. The following schedule is for...

www.star967.net

Comments / 0

Related
wjol.com

Southbound Essington To Close For Emergency Water Main Work

To complete emergency water main work, southbound Essington Road (just north of Jefferson Street) will be closed on Friday, May 27, 2022, starting at 7:00 a.m. The traffic detour plan will affect traffic as follows:. The roads on the east side of Essington Road, south of Glenwood Avenue (Jeffrey Drive,...
JOLIET, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Illinois court expands a city’s liability to injured bicyclists

While cyclists in Chicago facing blocked bike lanes and dangerous drivers may feel like second-class citizens every day, it is perhaps surprising that, under current Illinois law, they actually are. Local governments – municipalities, townships, and counties – have an obligation to maintain roads in a condition that is safe to drive on, but have no such obligation to people biking.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

What’s Open, What’s Closed For Memorial Day 2022 in Kane County, IL

There’s a lot happening on Memorial Day weekend in Kane County this year. There will be more weekend getaways and travel, of course. In fact, despite the record-high fuel prices, this first long weekend of the summer season is expected to trigger an 8% increase in travel over 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Cook County, IL
Government
Cook County, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
County
Cook County, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lane
wmay.com

Congressman Seeks To Block Counting Of Mail-In Ballots After Election Day

An Illinois congressman doesn’t want mail-in ballots counted if they arrive at county clerk’s offices after Election Day. Southern Illinois Republican Mike Bost and two other individuals have filed suit in federal court in Chicago contending that Election Day is only designated as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November… and by continuing to accept and count mail-in ballots for up to 14 days after that, Illinois has improperly extended Election Day by 14 days.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Littering#I 80#Interstate 290#Ford Expressway
CBS Chicago

A state trooper was left disabled in a crash, and now the driver is catching a break

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scott's Law requires drivers to slow down and move over when you approach emergency vehicles with their hazard lights flashing – but is it just tough talk?The wife of an injured Illinois state trooper is wondering that after her husband was critically injured by a driver who didn't move over. Adding insult to injury, she says the driver is now catching a break.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar learned all about her 19 months of hell.Video shows a charming, charismatic guy named Brian Frank – dancing and twirling a big umbrella and kissing his bride. That was the...
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

More Police Presence at Joliet Schools

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans is uniquely qualified to help schools beef up their security following the horrific mass shooting at a Texas school this week. Evans has been a policeman for over 28 years and used to be the Safe Schools coordinator with the Cook County Sheriff’s Police. He also worked for a consulting firm that provided education and training to schools and school districts to keep their students and staff safe. Evans says due to an incident 10 days ago at Meadow View Elementary school in which someone fired shots in the area that hit the building, extra patrols were added and now they’re expanding that to include all schools in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
advantagenews.com

Republican candidates for governor address gun laws in Illinois

Following the killing of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, gun violence is a dominant issue in the race for Illinois governor. The issue was front-and-center at both Republican debates this week. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and businessman Gary Rabine squared off in one debate while Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, former state senator Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and attorney Max Solomon met for the other debate.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
star967.net

Joliet Fire Department Hosting Blood Drive June 3rd

Joliet Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross on Friday, June 3rd as the Red Cross is facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. Blaskey says we are a renewable source and hospitals need their blood supply level restocked.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
PARK RIDGE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn officials praise police after arrest

Oak Lawn officials applauded the efforts of the village police department after an arrest took place following an alleged road rage incident. The incident took place on May 10 when two drivers got into a verbal altercation while driving southbound near 105th and Cicero, according to police. After the two drivers pulled over, near 107th and Cicero, one of them walked toward the other and fired shots, hitting the victim twice, reports state.
OAK LAWN, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here’s the CTA’s explanation for the infuriating “ghost” bus and train problem

Ever since COVID-19 reached Chicago in early 2020 and CTA ridership plummeted, transit riders have voiced concerns about rising violent crime and less sanitary conditions on the system. But another major issue has been unreliable bus and train service due to pandemic-related labor shortages, which is at least as important for restoring ridership.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy