Three suspects were charged after leading police on a high-speed chase through Morris County, crashing a stolen BMW, and fleeing on foot, authorities said. A Florham Park resident first witnessed a suspicious vehicle outside his home and yelled at one of the suspects who walked into his driveway around 3:10 a.m. on Friday, May 27, the local police department said.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO