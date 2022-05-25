Trio of Walsh Middle Students Organize Restaurant Fundraiser to Support Ukrainian Refugees

In full transparency, the press release and photo were submitted to SOURCE media for publication. FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Centre Common Cultural District announced today, May 26, the performance line up for their “Many Cultures, One Heart” multicultural festival on June 18. The festival will unveil the 32 heart sculptures that are part of the Cultural District’s new public art project. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Framingham Centre Common, allowing the public to explore all of the statues as well as dozens of arts and crafts booths and a series of multicultural dance and music performances.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO