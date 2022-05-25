ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Trio of Walsh Middle Students Organize Restaurant Fundraiser to Support Ukrainian Refugees

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Walsh Middle School grade 8 students have organized a restaurant fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees, as part of...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens gathered for Saugus’ Memorial Day Parade

SAUGUS, Mass. — Dozens of people lined the streets in Saugus for the Memorial Day parade Saturday. Lots of people were excited about the celebration since this was the first parade since 2019 because of the pandemic. One man, who’s a Vietnam veteran, says it’s important to come out...
SAUGUS, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

What’s Open & Closed on Memorial Day 2022

FRAMINGHAM – Monday, May 30 is Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring and mourning the military personnel, who had died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Federal, state, and municipal offices, including the City of Framingham’s Memorial Building are closed on Monday. Ashland and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Framingham, MA
Framingham, MA
Society
WCVB

Polar Park hosts 'A Prom for All Ages'

WORCESTER, Mass. — A nonprofit empowering youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities hosted "A Prom For All Ages at Polar Park" Friday night. The dance brought together 200 people for an evening of food, music and dancing, and featured a red carpet walk and photo shoots. Many...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Charity#Ukrainian#Walsh Middle School#Ma#La Cantina
FraminghamSOURCE

Charles River Rotary Awards $2,500 To Natick Service Council

NATICK – The Charles River Rotary Club, serving Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley and the Metro West area had the Natick Service Council Executive Director join the clubs meeting on Thursday, May 26, to discuss the programs, services ,and the needs of the organization. Established in 1962, Natick Service Council...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ducharme Earns Dean’s List at Clarkson University

POTSDAM, NEW YORK – Matthew Damien Ducharme of Ashland, a freshman majoring in civil engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
POTSDAM, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man facing trespassing charge for an incident at Masconomet Regional High School

A man is facing a trespassing charge following a strange call for a “suspicious person” who made his way into Masconomet Regional High School through an open door. It happened earlier this month on May 13. Boxford Police say they were called to the school for a report of an individual who was driving a minivan “made to look like a dragon” and who was wearing “a black Salem MA police department civilian t-shirt.”
BOXFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FraminghamSOURCE

Dia Feliz Hosting Barbecue Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – Dia Feliz Adult Day Health Center in Framingham is hosting a barbecue for seniors on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dia Feliz is a state-approved adult day center. Their program provides medical and social services in a safe and pleasant environment. The Center’s...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Many Cultures, One Heart Festival Announces Performers for June 18

In full transparency, the press release and photo were submitted to SOURCE media for publication. FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Centre Common Cultural District announced today, May 26, the performance line up for their “Many Cultures, One Heart” multicultural festival on June 18. The festival will unveil the 32 heart sculptures that are part of the Cultural District’s new public art project. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Framingham Centre Common, allowing the public to explore all of the statues as well as dozens of arts and crafts booths and a series of multicultural dance and music performances.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Jamaica Plain Gazette

Sgt. John Dougherty of E13 retires

Sgt. John Dougherty, the Community Service Supervisor for the Jamaica Plain branch of the Boston Police Dept., has announced his retirement. The Gazette received countless emails regarding the sergeant’s work in the community. “Sgt. Dougherty has been a friend and advocate of JP Centre/South Main Streets for many years,”...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Winthrop Arms is a gateway to town's past

WINTHROP - The Winthrop Arms, referred to lovingly by the locals as just "The Arms," is the gateway to the town's illustrious past. Walking into the lobby and dining room feels like a trip to 1916, when this hotel and restaurant first opened. "This is the original tile floor," owner Casey Goll pointed out. "I don't know who the guy is who put the tiles down, but I don't envy that job." Goll's dad ran this place for more than 40 years before him. And the old-timey atmosphere inside is by design. "It started off as a classy place, and...
WINTHROP, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy