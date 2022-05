ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Showers and storms return to the area on this Friday. The Northwest Counties could see action develop well before the noon hour with action spreading Southbound closer to Orlando during the afternoon hours. Coverage hangs in the 50% range. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds could accompany some of the stronger storms, especially for areas North of the I-4 corridor. Hot highs expected near 90 or so.

1 DAY AGO