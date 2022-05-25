More rain in the metro for Wednesday

Drive-In Movie Day is June 6, and Kansas City is lucky enough to have two drive-ins in the area. Twin Drive-In, operated by B&B Theatres and located in Independence, and Boulevard Drive-In in Kansas City, KS. We have been to both locations, and each has its own unique feel. Twin Drive-In opens earlier in the evening and stays open later than Boulevard Drive-In, which is great for me as I prefer earlier showtimes. They also charge by the carload. Boulevard Drive-In charges per person and has a concession stand with snacks and drinks. Boulevard also has 4K-resolution digital projection, which is akin to a high-end, flat screen TV. Every weekend, Boulevard Drive-In hosts a Swap & Shop, too. So, whether you and your sweetheart want to just see a movie or do a little shopping as well, you have options for supporting your local drive-ins.

