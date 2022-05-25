ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

More rain in the metro for Wednesday

By Katie Horner
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday is an Impact Day with fog, mist, and light showers for much of the morning. Non-severe showers and thunderstorms expected...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

KMBC.com

Saturday will be warm, breezy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will feel more like summer today. Look for a high near 84 degrees with partly sunny skies. Sunday's temps will near 90. Monday is also looking toasty with a high near 90. Thunderstorms are possible to the north and west of Kansas City toward the evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Hot, muggy for your Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will only fall back to about 70 degrees overnight. Sunday will be muggy and hot with a high near 87 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunny and warm for your Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beautiful weather on tap for this Memorial Day Weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny & beautiful. High: 77. It will be partly cloudy for Saturday, but warmer. High 84. Sunday expect it to be sunny again. High 88. For Memorial Day on Monday, : the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

KCI Warning: Airport Ruined For Memorial Day

Some of our local politically engaged denizens believe that city hall basically scuttled KCI in order to force a yes vote for the new airport via social media slander. Whilst the old school buildings had their charms, there's no denying that the current state of the facility is outdated and frustrating.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Downtown Renaissance Debunked After COVID

An outsider's perspective . . . This central city isn't nearly as impressive to visitors as so many locals might imagine. Here's a vlogger hot take and crappy dash-cam footage to back it up . . . Take a peek:. "I visited Kansas City, Missouri. There I found a clean,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Steamboat Arabia Museum considers moving to St. Charles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the top tourist attractions in Kansas City could be leaving town. The owner of the Steamboat Arabia Museum is looking at a new city for his sunken riverboat collection. He tells KMBC 9 it's a difficult decision, but as the museum expands, moving is a must.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Planning begins for new airport grand opening

Though a definite opening date has not been announced for the new single terminal Kansas City International Airport, a request for proposals for a grand opening event was recently issued on behalf of the city. The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open in less than a year,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

5 people rescued from northeast Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people were rescued from an apartment fire Wednesday evening in northeast Kansas City, according to the fire department. Kansas City firefighters were called about 7:40 p.m. to the three-story building at Lawn and Scarritt avenues. Crews reported a working fire when they arrived at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcparent.com

Date Night Ideas: June

Drive-In Movie Day is June 6, and Kansas City is lucky enough to have two drive-ins in the area. Twin Drive-In, operated by B&B Theatres and located in Independence, and Boulevard Drive-In in Kansas City, KS. We have been to both locations, and each has its own unique feel. Twin Drive-In opens earlier in the evening and stays open later than Boulevard Drive-In, which is great for me as I prefer earlier showtimes. They also charge by the carload. Boulevard Drive-In charges per person and has a concession stand with snacks and drinks. Boulevard also has 4K-resolution digital projection, which is akin to a high-end, flat screen TV. Every weekend, Boulevard Drive-In hosts a Swap & Shop, too. So, whether you and your sweetheart want to just see a movie or do a little shopping as well, you have options for supporting your local drive-ins.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

One injured after shooting at disc golf course

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Cliff Drive Disc Golf Course at Kessler Park. First responders received the call just after 2 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the victim was participating in a disc golf tournament when they were struck by...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Recipe: Creamy cheesy corn dip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is in the FOX4 Kitchen with Kim Byrnes to show you this delicious dip to take to your next summer party. Not only does it taste great, but it only takes 20 minutes to make!. Ingredients. 2 tablespoons butter. 8 oz. cream...
KANSAS CITY, MO
feastmagazine.com

The Italian Sausage Co. serves housemade sausage and serious sandwiches in Gladstone, Missouri

On North Oak Trafficway sits a tiny storefront in a quiet strip center dotted with picnic tables with large green umbrellas where people are eating lunch – because there is no room to sit down inside. That’s how you know the food is good at The Italian Sausage Co., a mini-Italian market, East Coast deli and handmade sausage counter in Gladstone, Missouri, just 15 minutes from Downtown Kansas City.
GLADSTONE, MO

