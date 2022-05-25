ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Price may face jail after admitting to breach of restraining order

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kbzw_0fpj5Ile00
Katie Price and her fiance, Carl Woods, arriving at Lewes crown court on Wednesday.

Katie Price has been warned she faces jail after admitting breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancee over a message in which she accused the pair of having an affair.

The 44-year-old former model sent Kieran Hayler a message on 21 January this year in which she called his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “gutter slag”.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed at Horsham magistrates court on 3 June 2019.

She was also fined £415 for directing a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

Price wore a black coat, black leggings and white boots as she pleaded guilty at Lewes crown court on Wednesday to indirectly breaching the restraining order.

It comes after she denied the same charge at Crawley magistrates court in April.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment, she was warned.

She was supported by her fiance, the reality TV personality Carl Woods, 33, who held her hand as he led her into the court building before sitting in the public gallery for the hearing.

The court previously heard that her message to Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price.

Price’s message read: “Tell your cunting whore, piece of shit, girlfriend not to start on me. She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

The court heard the offence came due to Price’s use of the words “tell your”, which was an indirect attempt to communicate with Penticost.

Judge Stephen Mooney warned Price: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate with Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you. I must warn you, Ms Price, that you are at risk of going to prison.”

Nicholas Hamblin, defending, said Price had been “subject to various conditions” at the time of the offence. He suggested there may have been issues surrounding Price’s mental health, which led to her sending the message.

Judge Mooney said he would “need to know” the background before considering Price’s sentence.

He further warned: “Don’t be under any illusions, you run the risk of receiving an immediate custodial sentence.”

Price was bailed ahead of sentencing at Lewes crown court on 24 June, saying nothing to reporters and photographers as she left.

She was also due to face a court hearing for speeding on Tuesday but court officials said the matter was not dealt with via single justice procedure and the case has been pushed back until Tuesday 5 July at Crawley magistrates court.

