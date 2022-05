There are many unlicensed dogs in Newtown, which is a ticketable offense. Newtown Animal Control Shelter is reminding residents that dogs 6 months or older must be licensed and have a valid rabies vaccination. It costs $8 to license a dog if they are spayed/neutered, or $19 for unneutered dogs. This money goes towards the feeding and veterinary care of shelter animals. It is a one time annual payment, less than a $75 ticket for not licensing a dog. Residents have all of June to do this before a late fee is added on.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO