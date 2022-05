Tuscaloosa’s own Deontay Wilder was honored yesterday, with an appropriate bronze statue in front of the Visitor Center. The Bronze Bomber was on hand to give an emotional address and some heartfelt love to the city that has unconditionally loved him right back. His remarks, however, included perhaps the biggest news of late in the heavyweight fight game: despite most thinking he’d hang up the gloves after B2B losses to Tyson Fury, Wilder instead announced his return to the ring.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO