Bethel Police to step up presence at schools in wake of TX shooting

A man who nearly drowned was rescued from Candlewood Lake yesterday. Brookfield Police, firefighters and EMS received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 last night about a man working on his boat tied to a dock at North Lake Shore Drive. Officer Kyek And Firefighter Olivier located the man under 8 feet of water within 12 minutes of the call being dispatched. Both jumped in the lake fully clothed and without flotation devices. The pair successfully removed the victim to the dock with the assistance of Assistant Fire Chief Broadmeyer where CPR was immediately initiated. The patient was transported to Danbury Hospital. Marine units from Danbury and New Fairfield were dispatched to assist but were cancelled prior to arriving on scene.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO