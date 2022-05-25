ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bethel Police to step up presence at schools in wake of TX shooting

By WLAD Newsroom
 4 days ago

The Bethel Police Department says safety has always been their priority, and additional Officers will be present throughout the school complex for the near future in response to the shooting at a school in Texas. Superintendent Christine Carver says the school district will have...

Fire on Southbury Training School campus under investigation

A fire on the Southbury Training School campus is under investigation. State Police say a bus stop gazebo was destroyed last week. Emergency responders found the structure fully engulfed in flames Friday evening. Witnesses reported a young female occupant exiting a white SUV stopped in front of the gazebo, running to the structure and setting off fireworks. Troopers say the SUV was last seen going down Constitution Hill towards Main Street South. Anyone with information is urged to call Connecticut State Police Troop A.
New Fairfield Police investigate 3 cases of drivers passing school buses

New Fairfield Police investigate 3 cases of drivers passing school buses. The New Fairfield Resident Trooper's Office is investigating three cases of drivers passing stopped school buses. State Troopers are reminding motorists that the First Student bus fleet is equipped with working cameras. The fine for passing a school bus with its red lights on is $450. It's a fine of $500 to $1,000, up to 30 days in jail, or both for subsequent offenses. School bus drivers have also been instructed to provide police with the violator's license plate and vehicle description so Troopers can take enforcement action.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Man rescued from Candlewood Lake

A man who nearly drowned was rescued from Candlewood Lake yesterday. Brookfield Police, firefighters and EMS received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 last night about a man working on his boat tied to a dock at North Lake Shore Drive. Officer Kyek And Firefighter Olivier located the man under 8 feet of water within 12 minutes of the call being dispatched. Both jumped in the lake fully clothed and without flotation devices. The pair successfully removed the victim to the dock with the assistance of Assistant Fire Chief Broadmeyer where CPR was immediately initiated. The patient was transported to Danbury Hospital. Marine units from Danbury and New Fairfield were dispatched to assist but were cancelled prior to arriving on scene.
BROOKFIELD, CT
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brookfield

Three people were injured in a car crash in Brookfield yesterday morning. Firefighters responded to Federal Road around 10am on a report of an accident with entrapment. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, with one its side and the driver pinned. Firefighters stabilized the car and used the HURST Jaws of Life to remove the trapped motorist. All three were transported to Danbury Hospital. Crews were on scene for about 45 minutes, with Federal Road reopening around 11:15am.
Putnam County Sheriff's Department participating in STOP-DWI Campaign

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is participating in the New York statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign during Memorial weekend. Stepped up patrols begin on the 27th and continue through the 31st. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and marks the official start of summer. New York State Police, County Sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI Programs will collaborate in the coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths. The campaign has a mobile app called “Have a Plan” where people can find a safe ride home. Sheriff Kevin McConville says impaired driving is completely preventable, all it takes is a little planning.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Afghanistan, Iraq Veterans War Memorial proposed in Danbury

Afghanistan, Iraq Veterans War Memorial proposed in Danbury. The Connecticut Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans War Memorial Committee has recently been formed to honor those veterans with a memorial at Rogers Park in Danbury, among the other monuments. The idea has the backing of Mayor Dean Esposito and Veterans Affairs Director Danny Hayes. The committee plans to set up a GoFundMe fundraising page, but until that time donations can be mailed. A federal statute of waiting 10 years after the end of a war before a monument can be considered means it will be 2031 before Congress can work on a monument in the nation's capitol. Checks can be made payable to CT Afghan and Iraq War Memorial to 71 Newtown Road, Unit 114, Danbury, CT 06810.
DANBURY, CT

