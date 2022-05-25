ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott: Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

By Justin Boggs, Sarah Dewberry
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzlUP_0fpiyENp00

One day after 19 children and two teachers died in a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school , Gov. Greg Abbott has released more details about the 18-year-old gunman.

On Wednesday, Abbott said during a press conference that the gunman took to social media before the deadly attack, warning that he would shoot up a school. Abbott added that the shooter used an AR-15.

According to Abbott, the shooter made three social media posts, including that he was going to shoot his grandmother, shoot a woman, and shoot an elementary school.

In response to Abbott's comments about the gunman's social media posts, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone took to Twitter to clarify that the gunman's messages were sent privately, not publicly.

"The messages Gov. Abbott described were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy occurred," Stone said. "We are closely cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation."

According to the AP, Abbott added the gunman did not have a criminal or mental health history.

The names of some of those who died, including 19 children and two teachers, were released Wednesday.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, told CNN early Wednesday that all 21 victims were from the same classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Officials have identified all 21 victims, he said. Officials later said all families were notified.

Several families told The Associated Press that their children were among the victims. The Associated Press reported that Uziyah Garcia, 8, Eliahna García , 10
and Xavier Lopez , 10, were among the confirmed victims. The AP also reported that several other families were awaiting official word late Tuesday on the status of their children. Also among those killed was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, the AP reported.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, told the AP.

Abbott said one deputy who responded to the scene lost his daughter in Tuesday's massacre.

President Joe Biden ordered that flags be flown at half-staff out of respect for the school shooting victims.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Abbott, TX
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
The 74

Uvalde Photos: Scenes of Horror, Heartache & Helping Hands at TX School Shooting

At least 18 children and numerous adults are dead following one of America’s deadliest school shootings Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The incident reportedly began shortly before noon and saw a rapid response from both local and federal officials who confronted the gunman. President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night and demanded action […]
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Mass#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Ap
The Independent

Ted Cruz condemned for ‘prayer’ tweet after Texas elementary school shooting massacre

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas faced fierce criticism for saying he was praying for the city of Uvalde after a mass shooter killed 19 children and two adults at a school in the state.“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” he said. “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”Mr Cruz made the remarks after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Heidi &...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets ‘we don’t need more gun control’ in response to Uvalde school shooting

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right conspiracy spreader up for renomination in Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia, was one of the first to jump into the fray with a call to oppose new gun control efforts after news of a school shooting broke in Uvalde, Texas.The Trump acolyte hit Twitter in the minutes after news of the shooting’s death toll reaching 15 broke across news networks to declare that more efforts to restrict America’s rampant gun ownership, which far outpaces other countries that do not see such violence, was not necessary. The death toll was later revised upwards, with...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey Calls for Action After Hometown School Shooting: “We Must Do Better”

Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Physical' Red Carpet Premiere Canceled in Wake of Texas Shooting'FBI' Season Finale Pulled by CBS After Texas School ShootingTexas School Shooting Kills 19 Children, Two Teachers “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms...
UVALDE, TX
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy