Eversource to present Resiliency Program plans to Redding

Afghanistan, Iraq Veterans War Memorial proposed in Danbury. The Connecticut Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans War Memorial Committee has recently been formed to honor those veterans with a memorial at Rogers Park in Danbury, among the other monuments. The idea has the backing of Mayor Dean Esposito and Veterans Affairs Director Danny Hayes. The committee plans to set up a GoFundMe fundraising page, but until that time donations can be mailed. A federal statute of waiting 10 years after the end of a war before a monument can be considered means it will be 2031 before Congress can work on a monument in the nation's capitol. Checks can be made payable to CT Afghan and Iraq War Memorial to 71 Newtown Road, Unit 114, Danbury, CT 06810.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO