Eversource to present Resiliency Program plans to Redding

By WLAD Newsroom
 4 days ago

Eversource officials are planning to make a presentation to Redding residents about their Eversource Resiliency Program for the town. The presentation is at the Redding Community Center at 7:30pm. To improve day-to-day service reliability...

Greater Danbury area towns to mark Memorial Day

Memorial Day events are being held by Greater Danbury area towns throughout the long weekend. The Brookfield Memorial Day Parade is being organized by the Lions Club. It takes place on Sunday and begins at 2pm at Brookfield High School and ends at Center Elementary School. The Danbury Memorial Day...
Department of Public Health updates Danbury area COVID-19 data

There are a few less towns in the state Department of Public Health's red zone for COVID-19 community spread, the highest level. 159 of 169 municipalities still each have 15 or more cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks reported, but Kent and Sharon have moved into the orange zone. Bridgewater and a few northwest towns are in the grey zone, the lowest alert level.
Seasonal Resource Assistant position open at Kettletown State Park and Campground

The State Parks Division is currently seeking to fill a Seasonal Resource Assistant position at Kettletown State Park and Campground in Southbury. The park contains 605 acres and was originally inhabited by the Pootatuck Indians, members of the Algonquin group. Early colonists reportedly traded one brass kettle for use of the land for hunting and fishing. Eventually, the settlers acquired complete rights to the area and, by 1758, the Pootatucks had either migrated to the northwest or perished.
Political town committees nominate candidates for Danbury Probate Court Judge

Political town committees nominate candidates for Danbury Probate Court Judge. Two men are seeking to be the next Probate Judge for the Danbury district and accepted the Republican and Democratic Town Committee nominations. Republican Dom Chieffalo and Democrat Joe DaSilva Jr are each seeking to fill the seat being vacated by longtime Probate Judge Dianne Yamin, who is retiring after more than three decades on the job. Most often she had no challenger. In accepting the GOP nomination, Chieffalo detailed his decades long experience before the Probate Court. DaSilva has practiced law in Danbury and Connecticut for 23 years and serves as a Trial Referee, Arbitrator and Mediator.
Afghanistan, Iraq Veterans War Memorial proposed in Danbury

Afghanistan, Iraq Veterans War Memorial proposed in Danbury. The Connecticut Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans War Memorial Committee has recently been formed to honor those veterans with a memorial at Rogers Park in Danbury, among the other monuments. The idea has the backing of Mayor Dean Esposito and Veterans Affairs Director Danny Hayes. The committee plans to set up a GoFundMe fundraising page, but until that time donations can be mailed. A federal statute of waiting 10 years after the end of a war before a monument can be considered means it will be 2031 before Congress can work on a monument in the nation's capitol. Checks can be made payable to CT Afghan and Iraq War Memorial to 71 Newtown Road, Unit 114, Danbury, CT 06810.
DANBURY, CT
Man rescued from Candlewood Lake

A man who nearly drowned was rescued from Candlewood Lake yesterday. Brookfield Police, firefighters and EMS received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 last night about a man working on his boat tied to a dock at North Lake Shore Drive. Officer Kyek And Firefighter Olivier located the man under 8 feet of water within 12 minutes of the call being dispatched. Both jumped in the lake fully clothed and without flotation devices. The pair successfully removed the victim to the dock with the assistance of Assistant Fire Chief Broadmeyer where CPR was immediately initiated. The patient was transported to Danbury Hospital. Marine units from Danbury and New Fairfield were dispatched to assist but were cancelled prior to arriving on scene.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Fire on Southbury Training School campus under investigation

A fire on the Southbury Training School campus is under investigation. State Police say a bus stop gazebo was destroyed last week. Emergency responders found the structure fully engulfed in flames Friday evening. Witnesses reported a young female occupant exiting a white SUV stopped in front of the gazebo, running to the structure and setting off fireworks. Troopers say the SUV was last seen going down Constitution Hill towards Main Street South. Anyone with information is urged to call Connecticut State Police Troop A.
Putnam County Sheriff's Department participating in STOP-DWI Campaign

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is participating in the New York statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign during Memorial weekend. Stepped up patrols begin on the 27th and continue through the 31st. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and marks the official start of summer. New York State Police, County Sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI Programs will collaborate in the coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths. The campaign has a mobile app called “Have a Plan” where people can find a safe ride home. Sheriff Kevin McConville says impaired driving is completely preventable, all it takes is a little planning.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brookfield

Three people were injured in a car crash in Brookfield yesterday morning. Firefighters responded to Federal Road around 10am on a report of an accident with entrapment. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, with one its side and the driver pinned. Firefighters stabilized the car and used the HURST Jaws of Life to remove the trapped motorist. All three were transported to Danbury Hospital. Crews were on scene for about 45 minutes, with Federal Road reopening around 11:15am.
New Fairfield Police investigate 3 cases of drivers passing school buses

New Fairfield Police investigate 3 cases of drivers passing school buses. The New Fairfield Resident Trooper's Office is investigating three cases of drivers passing stopped school buses. State Troopers are reminding motorists that the First Student bus fleet is equipped with working cameras. The fine for passing a school bus with its red lights on is $450. It's a fine of $500 to $1,000, up to 30 days in jail, or both for subsequent offenses. School bus drivers have also been instructed to provide police with the violator's license plate and vehicle description so Troopers can take enforcement action.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT

