Anne Arundel County, MD

Maryland Police Step Up Presence Around Local Schools

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students and parents will likely notice a heavier police presence at Maryland schools this week, a measure that comes in response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a city southwest of San Antonio, killed at least 19 students and two adults before the suspected gunman was fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy, law enforcement agencies across the country including here in Maryland indicated they would be stepping up their presence in schools to lend their support.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said Tuesday that parents might notice a visibly increased presence either at or near local schools. The police department said the intent is to make students feel secure.

“This is NOT due to any threat to our schools, but simply to provide comfort,” the agency said.

In a Facebook post, the Montgomery County Police Department said its community engagement officers would be “ continuously checking on our schools to ensure the safety of our students ” in light of Tuesday’s shooting.

Like Anne Arundel County Police, police in Easton and Frostburg City said they would have an enhanced presence around local schools as part of their effort to comfort students and staff, not as a result of any threats.

“We are at our schools every day to increase safety and security, and all of our officers are trained in active shooter response, as are our allied agency partners,” Frostburg City Police said. “We are ALWAYS close by and keeping our City safe.”

Patriot4America
3d ago

Little too late for this effort don't you think. With all the violent killings of our innocent children. Why do this now? I for one believe even after Colorado in the 80s there should have been at least one heavly armed police officer at every school. For years the politicians just talk and wonder what we can learn from these senseless killing.

