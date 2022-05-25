ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Baby Zebra Born At Como Zoo

CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJM28_0fpix88V00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Como Zoo welcomed a new baby zebra earlier this week.

The foal, who has not been named yet, was born early Tuesday to a Zebra named Minnie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfFm5_0fpix88V00

(credit: Susannah Baudhuin)

A zoo spokesperson said the foal is “up, walking strong and closely shadowing its mother.”

Minnie is also doing well.

“Minnie was getting very big; we knew it was a matter of days before her baby would make its appearance,” senior zookeeper Jill Erzar said. “There were no complications and mother and baby appear to be doing great.”

The foal and Minnie can be seen at the zoo’s outdoor zebra and kudu exhibit.

Minneapolis, MN
