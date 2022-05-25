Baby Formula Shipment On Way To Nestle Facility Outside Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –Nestle is teaming up with the federal government to help ease the baby formula shortage. The U.S. Air Force is flying in another shipment of formula from Germany and it’s expected to arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport Wednesday.

The formula will then be taken to Nestle’s facility outside Allentown, Pennsylvania. It will be delivered to hospitals, WIC families, and retailers across the country.

This formula is specifically for children who are allergic to cow’s milk.