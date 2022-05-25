ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Baby Formula Shipment On Way To Nestle Facility Outside Allentown

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnlSr_0fpiwmhT00

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –Nestle is teaming up with the federal government to help ease the baby formula shortage. The U.S. Air Force is flying in another shipment of formula from Germany and it’s expected to arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport Wednesday.

The formula will then be taken to Nestle’s facility outside Allentown, Pennsylvania. It will be delivered to hospitals, WIC families, and retailers across the country.

This formula is specifically for children who are allergic to cow’s milk.

Comments / 2

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings & Closings: Business happenings in our area

Bethlehem's Back Door Bakeshop will reopen as a wholesale operation at 7 E. Church St. in the city's historic district. The business was open for nine years as a retail outlet at Broad and Center streets, before announcing in March that it would close the storefront April 3 and "go back to its origins as a wholesale business."
BETHLEHEM, PA
wlvr.org

‘Smart farm’ opens at brownfield site in Bethlehem

The site of a former industrial brownfield site in Bethlehem has been transformed into an indoor vertical farm. Bowery Farming, which is powered by 100% renewable energy and is equipped with high-tech computers and robotics that help speed up production, officially opened Thursday. Katie Seawell, chief commercial officer at Bowery,...
abc27 News

York County man sentenced for bankruptcy fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been sentenced to three years of probation for concealing assets during a bankruptcy proceeding. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christopher Gambrill, 46, of Windsor, admitted that in 2016 and 2017 he concealed a $125,000 inheritance from the bankruptcy […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 dead after Pennsylvania house explosion; 2 injured

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — (AP) — A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing five people and leaving two others injured, authorities said Friday. Officials had earlier said four people died and others might be missing in Thursday evening's explosion in Pottstown but confirmed the fifth fatality as they combed through debris, Borough Manager Justin Keller said at a news conference Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. Dept. of Labor and Industry to offer in-person Unemployment Compensation services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the launch of a rollout of in-person services for Unemployment Compensation claimants throughout the commonwealth on Friday, May 27. The rollout is planned to start with locations in southeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania. According to a release, the department was awarded […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wlvr.org

Allentown celebrates the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge

After undergoing more than four years of construction, at a cost of about $22 million, Allentown’s Tilghman Street Bridge finally reopened to traffic on Thursday. The city celebrated with a festive block party and ribbon-cutting. In touting the success of the revitalization project, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk told the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

4 Starbucks Locations In Philadelphia Vote In Favor To Form Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nationwide movement to unionize Starbucks stores has reached Philadelphia. Four locations in the city have voted to join a union.   On Thursday morning, Starbucks baristas, along with Philadelphia city councilmembers announced the successful unionization vote.  Baristas say despite pushback from the company, four Philadelphia locations are now among 92 Starbucks stores to have unionized in the last six months. “As we asked people whether the union was necessary for our store, people came together and said, ‘Yes.’ We all came together to say, ‘This is something we want.’ And with that confidence, we were able to go to the NLRB and say, ‘We need this,’” Amalia Jade Inkeles, a Starbucks Barista, said.  The locations that unionized are the stores at 1900 Market Street, 600 South 9th Street, 3400 Market, and 3400 Civic Center Boulevard. The store on Callowhill Street voted against unionizing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestle#Baby Formula#Shipment#The U S Air Force#Wic
CBS Philly

‘Do Your Jobs’: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf, Advocates Rally For Stronger Gun Laws

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following the school shooting tragedy in Texas and the gun violence here at home, politicians and anti-violence advocates joined Friday to call for stronger gun laws in Pennsylvania. “Every child I come across, they’re angry, they’re hungry, they’re angry. They’re tired of all the adults letting them down,” said sister Taleah Taylor with the City of Dreams Coalition. Taylor has been advocating for safer streets her entire life. She’s the president of the City of Dreams Coalition. But it wasn’t until Friday afternoon that she says she felt she was listened to. “People don’t listen, they don’t listen where I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Trentonian

Pennsylvania man dies in Hamilton crash

HAMILTON — A man from Easton, PA died Thursday evening when the car he was driving hit a truck parked on the shoulder of E. State St. Just after 9 p.m., the 36-year-old driver’s 2016 Nissan Versa drove on to the shoulder of the E. State St extension near Montana Ave., and struck the read of a 2020 EAS Trailer, owned and operated by David’s Express, of Hamilton.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Pocono Update

Bartonsville Man Arrested for Pandemic Fraud

In an official release from The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Nazim Hassam, age 70, of Bartonsville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 18 months in prison for money laundering stemming from an illegal transaction conducted with funds obtained through a fraudulent pandemic assistance loan application.
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania man killed in N.J. crash, police say

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked trailer in Hamilton, police said. The motorist, of Easton, was driving north on the East State Street Extension, near Montana Avenue, when his car went into the right shoulder where it hit the back of an unoccupied trailer shortly after 9 p.m., according to Hamilton police.
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Explosion kills 2 in Pa. neighborhood: report

At least two people are dead after a Pottstown home exploded on Thursday night, according to reports. Calls for the explosion came in from the 400 block of North Washington Street around 8 p.m., CBS Philly reported. Todd Stieritz, Public Affairs Coordinator with the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety...
POTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

‘Like an ocean of house ... filled the street’: Neighbors describe Pottstown home explosion

Residents living near the site of a house that exploded Thursday night on Hale Street were coming to terms Friday with what had happened. “I woke up this morning ... you know how some people say they forget until it hits them. It wasn’t like that at all. I opened my eyes and I was just like ‘oh my god. This is my reality,’” said Pottstown resident Rebecca Scott.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

More Than 100 Philadelphia Middle Schoolers Demand Pennsylvania Lawmakers To Vote On Gun Control Measures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lawmakers in Harrisburgh failed to pass gun control reforms Wednesday, just days after the Texas mass elementary school shooting. The students at McCall Middle School walked right out the door Thursday afternoon demanding lawmakers vote on gun control measures. They say their safety is in jeopardy. More than 100 eighth-graders at McCall Middle School are calling on lawmakers to pass gun control. Kaitlin McCann is their teacher and led the students at the afternoon rally. Gun violence and civics have been part of the curriculum during the school year. Thinking about what happened in Texas brought her to tears. “It’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to brutal murder of chiropractor

Prosecutors in Bucks County, Pennsylvania say 23-year-old Joseph O'Boyle pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of a chiropractor in 2020. Prosecutors say O'Boyle went to Dr. Sowa's home in Bensalem - which doubled as his office - and beat him to death in the head and jaw with a blunt object. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub called the killing "poetic perverse irony" after O'Boyle inflicted deadly injuries to where he sought treatment.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Woods Leaving WGAL News 8: Where Is the Pennsylvania Anchor Going?

Changes are coming to WGAL News 8 in Pennsylvania. Danielle Woods announced she is leaving after seven years at the Lancaster station. Viewers who have seen her work her way up and watched her compelling news coverages are naturally saddened about the news. They have questions about Danielle Woods leaving WGAL and especially want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Here’s what the news anchor said.
WFMZ-TV Online

Man from Lehigh Valley killed in NJ crash

HAMILTON, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash in Mercer County, New Jersey Thursday night. A 36-year-old man from Easton was traveling northbound on E. State St. Extension near Montana Avenue when he went into the right-side shoulder of the roadway and hit the back of a parked and unoccupied trailer, according to a news release from the Hamilton Township Police Department.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy