Bellefontaine Police apprehended a dangerous wanted fugitive Friday afternoon. Officers received a tip from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office that Christopher Hawkins was said to be hiding at 1000 Garfield Avenue lot 66. They were also told to approach Hawkins with extreme caution as he has prior gun charges, felonious assaults, drug charges, and recently assaulted someone with a hatchet in another county.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO