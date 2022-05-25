Much warmer and drier across Colorado

Warmer and drier weather will settle back in across Colorado with some pretty pleasant conditions for the holiday weekend!

We'll see more sunshine across the state Wednesday with 50s and 60s in the mountains and low 70s across the eastern plains. It gets even warmer Thursday!

Winds will pick up a bit this afternoon and we'll likely see gusts between 20 to 25 mph, so it will be a little breezy through late afternoon along the Front Range.

Temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees on Thursday, and we'll be closer to 90 degrees in Denver by Friday. Dry conditions are expected through the end of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday afternoon, and there will be a good chance for thunderstorms on Memorial Day.

