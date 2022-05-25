ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Much warmer and drier across Colorado

By Lisa Hidalgo
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJzPC_0fpiv5zO00

Warmer and drier weather will settle back in across Colorado with some pretty pleasant conditions for the holiday weekend!

We'll see more sunshine across the state Wednesday with 50s and 60s in the mountains and low 70s across the eastern plains. It gets even warmer Thursday!

Winds will pick up a bit this afternoon and we'll likely see gusts between 20 to 25 mph, so it will be a little breezy through late afternoon along the Front Range.

Temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees on Thursday, and we'll be closer to 90 degrees in Denver by Friday. Dry conditions are expected through the end of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday afternoon, and there will be a good chance for thunderstorms on Memorial Day.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Temperature could tie 128-year-old record in Colorado, snow possible this weekend

While Friday and Saturday are expected to be warm and dry around much of Colorado, storms are set to hit the state on Sunday, lasting for multiple days. According to the National Weather Service, near-record-setting temperatures will be reached around the state on Friday. While Denver's forecasted high of 89 is expected to approach a record daily high of 93 degrees, temperatures in Breckenridge are expected to tie a record daily high of 70 degrees, set in 1894.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow might land in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, there's another good chance of precipitation coming up in Colorado. In higher elevation areas where temperatures are colder, this precipitation may show up as snow and could impact outdoor recreation. According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service the next chance...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
OutThere Colorado

New shuttle offers easy access to Colorado's mountains from Denver

There's a new option for those seeking to reach Colorado's central mountain region from Denver and it's actually pretty affordable. Officially launched for Memorial Day Weekend, Bustang now offers its 'Pegasus' shuttle route, which starts at Denver Union Station and ends in the town of Avon, traveling I-70. Stops along the way include the Federal Center Station in Denver, Idaho Springs (at request), Frisco, and Vail. In terms of travel time, the full route is estimated to take 2.5 hours one-way.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Memorial Day#Thunderstorms
theodysseyonline.com

Best Road Trips from Denver Nobody Knows About

If you have flown into Denver make sure to find car rentals Denver Airport under 25, grab a vehicle, and set out on your adventure in the Pikes Peak Region. The first thing to do for the outdoorsy type of people is to explore the nearby parks and some of the most amazing landscapes. Just an hour away from Denver is a massive network of caves that can be quite a fun challenge. There are tours organized for those willing to try their personal prowess. Afterwards, you can go to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo which is truly considered one of the best in the country. Apart from checking out all the animals and spending time in the open air, there you can feed giraffes. If later on, you are still in the mood for strolling you can explore the Garden of the Gods. If you rent a car for those under 25 in Denver, you will have the freedom of getting to most of the places of interest.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Matt Whittaker

Feds approve energy transmission line that will run through Colorado

Wind turbines in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, in May 2012.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Moffat County, Colo.) The White House on Thursday said it gave the greenlight for construction of a 416-mile electricity transmission line that will run through northwestern Colorado and could increase power reliability in the state even though it won't directly serve households or businesses here.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Meet the Maine Expat Slinging Some of the Best Oysters in Denver

While Denver is teeming with bars and restaurants serving icy platters of briny bivalves, there’s something special about the ones being shucked by Oyster Wulff’s Ben Wolven, a north-Atlantic transplant who moved to Denver 14 years ago. The third-generation Mainer not only works with some of the best oyster farmers around, he also travels the country attending oyster festivals, studying shucking techniques, and competing in oyster-shucking competitions. He even got his level-one sommelier certification just so he could identify and communicate the tasting notes and aromas present in each oyster—similar to how connoisseurs talk about wine. Right now, you can taste Wolven’s handiwork at Cherry Creek’s hip cocktail bar, Forget Me Not—where he shucks the freshest catches to order on the patio and shares his expertise with Denverites.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy