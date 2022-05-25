Karen Elizabeth Smith Fangue

Pastor Bobby G. Duncan, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 22, 2022. He enjoyed a lot of things in life such as hunting, fishing, and sports. Most of all he enjoyed preaching and teaching the Word of God. He was the pastor at Salem Baptist Church for 16 years and loved his church family. His family was his pride and joy. He especially loved his grand babies. They were his world. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debbie Thornton Duncan, his daughters, Jennifer Anderson and her husband Christopher Anderson and Brittani Manning and her husband Joseph Manning, grandchildren, Riley, Parker, Lydia, Leah, Lane, Branch, and Raven, and brothers, Terry Duncan and Perry Duncan. He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Duncan Sr., his mother, Peggy Allain Duncan, and his brothers, Randy Duncan and Barry Duncan. Viewing will be held at Salem Baptist Church on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5pm-8pm and on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 9am-11am. Services to follow at Salem Baptist Church at 11am. Interment at Salem Cemetery.

