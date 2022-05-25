ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Karen Elizabeth Smith Fangue

By E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
an17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Elizabeth Smith Fangue, age 71 of Covington, entered eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, May 4, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Orlando, Florida on November 29, 1950 to Thomas Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Workman Smith. She is survived...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Leila Rosemary Corbin Walker

Leila Rosemary Corbin Walker of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on her 95th birthday on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born on Tuesday, May 24, 1927, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Clifton Burgess Corbin and Mary Eva Lindell Corbin. Leila was a longtime member of French Corner Baptist Church in Ponchatoula. Leila was a retired bookkeeper for companies in Baton Rouge, Hammond and Ponchatoula.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Salvador “Sal” Anthony DiMaggio, Jr.

Salvador “Sal” Anthony DiMaggio, Jr., age 62 of Folsom, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, surrounded by his adoring family. Born in Independence, Louisiana, on October 1, 1959, to Salvador “Sam” Anthony DiMaggio Sr. and Elaine Murphy DiMaggio, Sal lived a life that would be the envy of many: one rich in love and laughter.
FOLSOM, LA
an17.com

Derick Michael White

Derick Michael White, 35, a resident of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Funeral service at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Zion Outreach Center, 601 E. Pine St., Ponchatoula, LA. Interment Ponchatoula Cemetery.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Lois Forbes Bailey

And a resident of the Hilltop Community passed away Tuesday evening May 24, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. She was a former longtime resident of Baton Rouge where she worked for many years in rental-property management at different locations around the LSU campus. Lois loved tending to the beautiful flower gardens at her home and making birdhouses and other crafts. She also enjoyed perch and bass fishing in the creeks, rivers and ponds throughout the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Louisiana State
City
Jackson, LA
Orlando, FL
Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Covington, LA
Obituaries
an17.com

Christine Lawson Morgan Bourgeois

On Tuesday May 24th, 2022, at the age of 98, Christine shed the shackles of her earthly body and went home to be with the Lord. It is impossible to put into words what an incredibly hard worker she was, or what a steadfast anchor she was to her family, or how profoundly she will also be missed by the countless others she touched, fed, helped, or helped raise during nearly a full century of life. Feeding people was her joy and passion, but nurturing was her gift.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

David Allen McCraw, Jr.

David Allen McCraw, Jr., joined our Lord in peace at 92 years of age on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Allen was the son of David Allen McCraw, Sr. and Dicie Myrick McCraw. He was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on January 24, 1930. Allen always spoke of being raised on a farm and that is where he learned his work ethic.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Shan "Shanny" Sumrall Miley

Mrs. Shan “Shanny” Sumrall Miley, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 56. Shan is survived by her husband, Floyd Miley; her children, Ryan (Rusti) Miley, William (Cheyenne) Sumrall, and Bryan Miley; her mother, Willie Mae Sumrall; and her grandchildren, Piper Seal, Hunter Miley, Colbi Miley, Fisher Miley, Michael West, Rowan Miley, and Laikyn Miley. She is also survived by her aunt, Veda (Emmett) Jenkins; and her cousins Theresa Jenkins; Ragen (Gilbert) Spears; Faith (Zack) Ginn; Craig (Suzanne) McGinnis; Tal, Tye, Tait, and Trevor Dupont; Elsie and Lynda Galloway, and several nieces and nephews.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Perry “Bubba” Lacy Allen, Jr.

Perry “Bubba” Lacy Allen, Jr., passed unexpectedly at his home in Denham Springs, Louisiana on May 21, 2022, at the age of 30. Perry is survived by his son, the love of his life, Carson Ray Allen; his mother and stepfather, Nancy and Dennis Beall; his sisters, Brooke Allen and Bekki Ballard, and her husband Jordan; nieces, Alissa Whittington, Kilee Whittington, Iyanna Ballard, Laiken Allen, and Ella Fontenot; nephews, Noah Ballard, Waylon Fontenot, and Lincoln Fontenot; aunts, Sally Moreno, and her husband Bobby, Patricia Allen, and Lori Childers and her husband Coy; grandmother, Vera Lanier, his uncle, Gregory Allen; numerous cousins, Brian Boudreaux, Joey and Jason Allen, Christopher and Austin Childers, Monica Allen-Guillot and their families, Ricky J. Lambert, as well as Jennifer and Jonathan Caraway and his family. Perry is also survived and loved by numerous close friends including Michael Swilley and many others. He is preceded in death by his father Perry Lacy Allen, Sr.; his grandparents, Ann O’Neal Glass, and husband Cecil, Fred Ernest caraway, and John Ambrose Allen; and uncles, Joseph Allen, Mark Allen, Clyde C. Caraway, and John Allen Jr. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Christ Community Church in Denham Springs 26574 Juban Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726, from 6:00 pm until the service begins at 7:00 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.Mclinfuneralhome.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aaron Smith#Private Service#Stranahan High School#The Louisiana Spca
an17.com

Kenneth Bernard Shirley

Kenneth Bernard Shirley born in Houma, Louisiana and a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away May 22, 2022 at the age of 56. He spent his early life in Liberty, Texas and graduated from Liberty High School. Kenneth loved good food, being outdoors, computers, and his pets. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his mother Ladell King Shirley, Sister; Karmon Shirley Dubose and husband Jim, Niece; Madison Caruso and husband Jacob, Nephew; Sloane Zickefoose, Great Nephew; Cash Caruso and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father James Oliver Shirley, Grandparents; B.L. Shirley and Virge, Clifton and Thelma King. A graveside service officiated by Pastor LaVerne King will be held Saturday May 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Pine Grove Cemetery.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Garland F. Millet

On April 12, 2022, Garland F. Millet of Baton Rouge, 83, died from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He taught history at Southern University for approximately 42 years. Former co-workers say that his laugh filled up the room, and described him as fun to be around, unique, a good man. A memorial service is scheduled for June 10 in Huntsville, Alabama. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
an17.com

Pastor Bobby G Duncan, Jr.

Pastor Bobby G. Duncan, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 22, 2022. He enjoyed a lot of things in life such as hunting, fishing, and sports. Most of all he enjoyed preaching and teaching the Word of God. He was the pastor at Salem Baptist Church for 16 years and loved his church family. His family was his pride and joy. He especially loved his grand babies. They were his world. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debbie Thornton Duncan, his daughters, Jennifer Anderson and her husband Christopher Anderson and Brittani Manning and her husband Joseph Manning, grandchildren, Riley, Parker, Lydia, Leah, Lane, Branch, and Raven, and brothers, Terry Duncan and Perry Duncan. He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Duncan Sr., his mother, Peggy Allain Duncan, and his brothers, Randy Duncan and Barry Duncan. Viewing will be held at Salem Baptist Church on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5pm-8pm and on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 9am-11am. Services to follow at Salem Baptist Church at 11am. Interment at Salem Cemetery.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Covington woman sentenced for theft of Social Security funds

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that HAYDEE ARMAS SANTANA (“SANTANA”), age 58, of Covington, Louisiana, was sentenced today for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641. According to documents filed in federal court, beginning in...
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
an17.com

20-year-old charged with cruelty after allegedly shaking toddler

A Mandeville man was arrested this week after it was found he physically abused a toddler who was in his care earlier this month. On May 05, deputies with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on an unresponsive one-year-old at a residence on Independence Drive near Mandeville.
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Insani repeats as Southland All-Academic selection

HAMMOND, La. – After excelling on the court and in the classroom, Southeastern Louisiana University junior Putri Insani was named to the 2021-22 Southland Conference Women’s Tennis All-Academic Teams, which were released by the league office on Thursday. Insani, who entered the spring semester with a 3.77 grade...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Perrilloux at Kiwanis

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux reveals some surprising statistics at the Ponchatoula Kiwanis and covers many issues.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Livingston Council May 26

A 2,000+ lot subdivision proposed for just outside Denham city limits — which residents have vehemently opposed for weeks — failed in a tie vote.
LIVINGSTON, LA
an17.com

SLU literally walks off Cowboys, sets up Saturday "winner take all" showdown

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Christian Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, as the No. 2 seed Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team evened the best-of-three Southland Conference Baseball Championship Series with a 3-2 victory over No. 1 seed McNeese Friday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy