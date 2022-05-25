ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date, story details, and everything we know so far

By Josh West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Modern Warfare 2 is going to kickstart a new era for Call of Duty. Infinity Ward is currently preparing for the full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal in June, but that hasn't stopped the developer from teasing out a few details. We now know the release date, we've seen some beautiful artwork that confirms the return of Task Force 141, and we've even heard some rumblings about an open beta. We are anticipating that we'll learn more about Modern Warfare 2 during E3 2022 , with the Summer Game Fest being the most likely home for a gameplay reveal in the E3 2022 schedule .

If you aren't up to speed with Activision's confusing naming conventions, Modern Warfare 2 is a direct sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – it isn't a remaster of the MW2 which was released back in 2009 for PS3 and Xbox 360. Infinity Ward effectively rebooted the 'Modern Warfare' sub-brand in 2019, with Modern Warfare going on to become the most successful Call of Duty game in the franchise's long history. That means there's a lot of expectation going into Modern Warfare 2 2022. That's why you'll want to keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 release date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RFHy_0fpir2U300

(Image credit: Activision)

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date is October 28, 2022. While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard launched in mid-November, it would appear that Activision is taking advantage of a leaner autumn release window to get Call of duty: Modern Warfare 2 out into the world a little earlier than anticipated.

We heard rumblings back in January that Call of Duty 2022 would launch earlier than normal , owing to the underwhelming sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard. In fact, Activision has claimed that Vanguard "didn't meet expectations" because players don't like World War 2. With Modern Warfare 2 rumored to be set in modern-day Latin America, perhaps that can re-energize the franchise as it enters its 19th year.

Modern Warfare 2 platforms

Will Modern Warfare 2 be on PS4 and Xbox One? It's a good question, and one Activision is yet to answer. Historically, the publisher has supported older hardware for a number of years before locking Call of Duty to new-gen consoles. For example, when the PS4 and Xbox One launched in 2013, PS3 and Xbox 360 players were able to play 2013's Ghosts, 2014's Advanced Warfare, and 2015's Black Ops 3, before 2016's Infinite Warfare went exclusive to the PS4 and Xbox One generation.

Given the scale and cost of modern video game production, that precedent doesn't necessarily mean that Modern Warfare 2 won't be exclusive to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X… but a recent leak of the pre-order bundles indicates that the Modern Warfare 2 Editions will include a 'cross-gen version'. It would be safe to assume that MW2 will be on PS4 and Xbox One, alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Modern Warfare 2 pre-order

It would appear that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Editions have leaked, via files found in Vanguard . So while Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders are yet to go live, we do have at least some indication of what to expect. The key versions appear to be a 'Standard Edition', a 'Cross-Gen Bundle' for those of you straddling console generations, and a 'Vault Edition' which reportedly includes a Season 1 Battle Pass, 50 Tier Skips, 10 hours of 2XP tokens, and over 12 exclusive Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Expect more details on MW2 pre-order editions in the coming weeks.

Modern Warfare 2 artwork

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdSGg_0fpir2U300

Lt. Simon "Ghost" Riley (Image credit: Activision)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3GFW_0fpir2U300

Captain John Price (Image credit: Activision)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iv3YJ_0fpir2U300

Sgt. John "Soap" MacTavish (Image credit: Activision)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWCBW_0fpir2U300

Sgt. Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick (Image credit: Activision)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPoSH_0fpir2U300

Colonel Alejandro Vargas (Image credit: Activision)

Infinity Ward released the first Modern Warfare 2 artwork on May 24, 2022. As the marketing machine whirrs into action ahead of an expected June 8 gameplay reveal and October 28, 2022, release date, Modern Warfare 2 has confirmed a couple of new and returning faces. In the gallery above, you'll find Modern Warfare 2 artwork which reveals the members of Task Force 141: Captain John Price, Simon 'Ghost' Riley, John 'Soap' MacTavish, Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas.

Modern Warfare 2 beta

Much like it did with Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare, Activision will give players an opportunity to get their hands on the new Call of Duty installment ahead of release. Leaks suggest that there will be a Modern Warfare 2 open beta which will hit PS4 and PS5 first, before later arriving on Xbox One and Xbox Series X . While Microsoft may be in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard, Sony has had a marketing deal in place with the publisher for years now – guaranteeing PlayStation owners early access and exclusive bonuses for pre-ordering specific editions of a new Call of Duty game. Activision will likely detail the Modern Warfare 2 beta alongside the full gameplay reveal in June.

Modern Warfare 2 story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hi12E_0fpir2U300

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 is a direct sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If you'll remember – spoiler alert, for those of you who don't – the game closes with Captain Price sitting down with CIA handler Kate Laswell to discuss the threat presented by Victor Zakhaev, a developing situation with General Shepherd, and the formation of Task Force 141. The Modern Warfare story technically continued into Warzone, which re-introduced us to Ghost and even brought some key characters back from the dead, but that's the long and short of it.

Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly set in Latin America , as Task Force 141 push up against local Cartels. We'll likely learn more on June 8, where MW2 is set to receive a full reveal, but in the meantime we know that the core cast of characters will include the following returning Operators: Captain John Price, Simon 'Ghost' Riley, John 'Soap' MacTavish, Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas – a Mexican Special Forces operative who is new to the franchise.

Modern Warfare 2 gameplay

We are yet to see what Modern Warfare 2 gameplay looks like. Infinity Ward has been careful to only tease details so far, releasing a logo and key art of Task Force 141 squad members. However, a full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal is seemingly set for June 8, 2022 . That's just before Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest on June 9, so we could be in for a trailer and gameplay reveal across the two days. Given that Activision is promising Modern Warfare 2 will be " the most advanced experience in franchise history " – built on a brand new version of Infinity Ward's stunning IW Engine – it should come as no surprise that the gameplay reveal of MW2 is one of the most anticipated events of 2022.

Modern Warfare 2 modes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZFuz_0fpir2U300

(Image credit: Activision)

We know that Warzone 2 is in development, a 'built from the ground up' experience designed to leverage the new engine and tools Infinity Ward is using to design Modern Warfare 2. With that in mind, it's unlikely that Modern Warfare 2 will have its own specific battle royale configuration, however, rumors do suggest that there is a special game mode in development to complement the usual offering of deathmatch and objective-based game types.

In 2021, one leaker revealed that Infinity Ward was investing in an Escape from Tarkov-style mode called "DMZ". While we haven't been able to corroborate this rumor, leaks continue to suggest that it has been in development since 2018, and will see players working across larger maps to acquire loot before, avoid rival teams, and successfully extract from the map with their spoils. Given the growing popularity of games like Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown, we're eager to see what Call of Duty's take on the game type would look like. We'll update you on Modern Warfare 2 modes when we have more information.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, but there's still plenty more to come. Check out our list of new games for 2022 and beyond.

