ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact 2.7 character Yelan debuted in new teaser trailer

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse has released a brand new character teaser, this time for the previously announced Yelan - who will appear in the 2.7 update.

In the new trailer, titled Yelan: Inevitable Justice , we get to see the hydro DPS character kidnap and interrogate two mysterious guys who are talking about her behind her back, except she's actually right in front of them.

In the video, Yelan remains calm and level-headed whilst also coming across as extremely intimidating - which is to be expected for someone who claims to work at the Ministry of Civil Affairs. You can see the character reveal for yourself below.

Along with the character teaser, Hoyoverse also revealed a tonne of other information about Yelan, including her Vision (hydro), Constellation (Umbrabilis Orchis), weapon (bow), affiliation (Yangshang teahouse), and her birthday (April 20). The character’s voice actors were also revealed, and so Yelan will be brought to life by Laura Post (English language) and ENDŌ Aya (Japanese language).

Yelan, as well as fellow newcomer electro character Kuki Shinobu, were first revealed back in late March 2022. The pair will make their way into the RPG during the Genshin Impact 2.7 update , which is due to launch on May 31 after previously being delayed .

There won’t be too long to wait for the next update either, as Hoyoverse has also previously said that 2.7 will only last for 6 weeks before version 2.8 will be introduced on July 13.

Looking for something new to play while you wait for the 2.7 update? Take a look at our Games like Genshin Impact list for inspiration.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 4 review: "Embraces every opportunity to ratchet up the stakes"

Warning: Our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 4 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…While it doesn’t quite fit with Gene Roddenberry’s ideals about exploration and the betterment of humanity, many of Star Trek’s most memorable moments have come when a Starfleet vessel has taken a complete and utter pounding. This week, Strange New...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Post
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Yangshang Teahouse#Japanese
GamesRadar

Who does Rupert Friend play in Obi-Wan Kenobi? His sinister role revealed

We've finally seen Rupert Friend in action as the Grand Inquisitor, his Obi-Wan Kenobi character. The actor was cast way back in March 2021, but his role was a mystery until the show's trailer arrived. In the first two episodes of the series, we see the sinister character in action as he pursues the galaxy's surviving Jedi with his fellow Inquisitors.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
GamesRadar

Stranger Things season 4, episode 3 review: 'The Monster and the Superhero'

Warning: The following review contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 episode 3. Turn away now if you have not seen Netflix’s latest venture into the Upside Down…​​There’s a lot to love about the first three episodes of Stranger Things 4, but there’s no escaping the feeling that The Duffer Brothers could have cut a fair amount out. Take Joyce and Murray’s flight – there’s so much screen...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Showing Up review, Cannes: Kelly Reichardt's latest "as meticulous as ever yet feels off"

“You have to listen to what isn’t being said!” remarks a character in Kelly Reichardt’s latest, an observation that applies not just to the First Cow filmmaker’s latest minimalist effort but pretty much every film she’s directed so far. It’s particularly apposite this time around, though, in that her lead character, Oregon-based sculptor Lizzie (Michelle Williams), is trying to communicate through art: a passion that consumes her to such a degree that the competing travails of her family, friends and colleagues register merely as exasperating distractions.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy