Pete Joseph Clark, Sr.

Perry “Bubba” Lacy Allen, Jr., passed unexpectedly at his home in Denham Springs, Louisiana on May 21, 2022, at the age of 30. Perry is survived by his son, the love of his life, Carson Ray Allen; his mother and stepfather, Nancy and Dennis Beall; his sisters, Brooke Allen and Bekki Ballard, and her husband Jordan; nieces, Alissa Whittington, Kilee Whittington, Iyanna Ballard, Laiken Allen, and Ella Fontenot; nephews, Noah Ballard, Waylon Fontenot, and Lincoln Fontenot; aunts, Sally Moreno, and her husband Bobby, Patricia Allen, and Lori Childers and her husband Coy; grandmother, Vera Lanier, his uncle, Gregory Allen; numerous cousins, Brian Boudreaux, Joey and Jason Allen, Christopher and Austin Childers, Monica Allen-Guillot and their families, Ricky J. Lambert, as well as Jennifer and Jonathan Caraway and his family. Perry is also survived and loved by numerous close friends including Michael Swilley and many others. He is preceded in death by his father Perry Lacy Allen, Sr.; his grandparents, Ann O’Neal Glass, and husband Cecil, Fred Ernest caraway, and John Ambrose Allen; and uncles, Joseph Allen, Mark Allen, Clyde C. Caraway, and John Allen Jr. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Christ Community Church in Denham Springs 26574 Juban Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726, from 6:00 pm until the service begins at 7:00 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.Mclinfuneralhome.com.
