Andrew Balding reports Masekela on course to run in the Cazoo Derby having passed a stalls test following his withdrawal from the Dante Stakes at the start. The El Kabeir colt won the Denford Stakes and was also a short-head second to Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes as a two-year-old and returned to finish an encouraging runner-up to Eydon in the Feilden Stakes in his first outing at three.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO