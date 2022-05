A few Memorial Day observance events are happening around the Treasure Valley this weekend to honor our fallen heroes. We take a look at those events in this article. The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery is holding its Memorial Day ceremony at 10:00 a.m. The Idaho Division of Veterans Services will host the hour-long ceremony. It will include a flyover from the Idaho Air National Guard, a Black Hawk helicopter and a speech from Gov. Brad Little. Parking will be available at Optimist Park from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. You can visit the Idaho Veterans Cemeteries website for more visitor information.

