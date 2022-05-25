ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Linda Kathleen Gray

By E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Kathleen Gray passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the age of 55. She was born in Covington, LA on April 2, 1967 to the union of Bernice Reed and Felton Gray, Sr. Linda is survived by her twin sister, Marie C. Gray; sister, Marilyn R. Gray, both of...

Related
Shirley Ann Kennedy Losey

It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone who was loved and cherished. Family and friends must now say goodbye to their beloved Shirley Ann Kennedy Losey. Shirley peacefully passed away with family by her side on May 8, 2022, at the age of 80, after a courageous battle caused by cancer. Born in Louisiana on September 29, 1942, to her mother, Gracie Brown Kennedy and father, Felder Vernon Kennedy, she enjoyed many years in Ponchatoula. She later resided in Georgia and Florida and spent her final days with her son in California. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, and her husbands, Wayne Cutrer and Gregg Losey.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Leila Rosemary Corbin Walker

Leila Rosemary Corbin Walker of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on her 95th birthday on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born on Tuesday, May 24, 1927, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Clifton Burgess Corbin and Mary Eva Lindell Corbin. Leila was a longtime member of French Corner Baptist Church in Ponchatoula. Leila was a retired bookkeeper for companies in Baton Rouge, Hammond and Ponchatoula.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Salvador “Sal” Anthony DiMaggio, Jr.

Salvador “Sal” Anthony DiMaggio, Jr., age 62 of Folsom, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, surrounded by his adoring family. Born in Independence, Louisiana, on October 1, 1959, to Salvador “Sam” Anthony DiMaggio Sr. and Elaine Murphy DiMaggio, Sal lived a life that would be the envy of many: one rich in love and laughter.
FOLSOM, LA
Derick Michael White

Derick Michael White, 35, a resident of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Funeral service at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Zion Outreach Center, 601 E. Pine St., Ponchatoula, LA. Interment Ponchatoula Cemetery.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Shan "Shanny" Sumrall Miley

Mrs. Shan “Shanny” Sumrall Miley, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 56. Shan is survived by her husband, Floyd Miley; her children, Ryan (Rusti) Miley, William (Cheyenne) Sumrall, and Bryan Miley; her mother, Willie Mae Sumrall; and her grandchildren, Piper Seal, Hunter Miley, Colbi Miley, Fisher Miley, Michael West, Rowan Miley, and Laikyn Miley. She is also survived by her aunt, Veda (Emmett) Jenkins; and her cousins Theresa Jenkins; Ragen (Gilbert) Spears; Faith (Zack) Ginn; Craig (Suzanne) McGinnis; Tal, Tye, Tait, and Trevor Dupont; Elsie and Lynda Galloway, and several nieces and nephews.
BOGALUSA, LA
Christine Lawson Morgan Bourgeois

On Tuesday May 24th, 2022, at the age of 98, Christine shed the shackles of her earthly body and went home to be with the Lord. It is impossible to put into words what an incredibly hard worker she was, or what a steadfast anchor she was to her family, or how profoundly she will also be missed by the countless others she touched, fed, helped, or helped raise during nearly a full century of life. Feeding people was her joy and passion, but nurturing was her gift.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Lois Forbes Bailey

And a resident of the Hilltop Community passed away Tuesday evening May 24, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. She was a former longtime resident of Baton Rouge where she worked for many years in rental-property management at different locations around the LSU campus. Lois loved tending to the beautiful flower gardens at her home and making birdhouses and other crafts. She also enjoyed perch and bass fishing in the creeks, rivers and ponds throughout the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kenneth Bernard Shirley

Kenneth Bernard Shirley born in Houma, Louisiana and a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away May 22, 2022 at the age of 56. He spent his early life in Liberty, Texas and graduated from Liberty High School. Kenneth loved good food, being outdoors, computers, and his pets. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his mother Ladell King Shirley, Sister; Karmon Shirley Dubose and husband Jim, Niece; Madison Caruso and husband Jacob, Nephew; Sloane Zickefoose, Great Nephew; Cash Caruso and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father James Oliver Shirley, Grandparents; B.L. Shirley and Virge, Clifton and Thelma King. A graveside service officiated by Pastor LaVerne King will be held Saturday May 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Pine Grove Cemetery.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
David Allen McCraw, Jr.

David Allen McCraw, Jr., joined our Lord in peace at 92 years of age on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Allen was the son of David Allen McCraw, Sr. and Dicie Myrick McCraw. He was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on January 24, 1930. Allen always spoke of being raised on a farm and that is where he learned his work ethic.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Hudson Laine Hebert

Hudson Laine Hebert, who was a blessing to his family and all those who saw that smile, gained his heavenly home in the arms of Jesus on May 17, 2022. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Denham Springs, Friday, May 27, from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Gateway Gardens Memorial Park, Livingston. Donations through Go Fund Me can be made to the family toward extenuating expenses. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Perry “Bubba” Lacy Allen, Jr.

Perry “Bubba” Lacy Allen, Jr., passed unexpectedly at his home in Denham Springs, Louisiana on May 21, 2022, at the age of 30. Perry is survived by his son, the love of his life, Carson Ray Allen; his mother and stepfather, Nancy and Dennis Beall; his sisters, Brooke Allen and Bekki Ballard, and her husband Jordan; nieces, Alissa Whittington, Kilee Whittington, Iyanna Ballard, Laiken Allen, and Ella Fontenot; nephews, Noah Ballard, Waylon Fontenot, and Lincoln Fontenot; aunts, Sally Moreno, and her husband Bobby, Patricia Allen, and Lori Childers and her husband Coy; grandmother, Vera Lanier, his uncle, Gregory Allen; numerous cousins, Brian Boudreaux, Joey and Jason Allen, Christopher and Austin Childers, Monica Allen-Guillot and their families, Ricky J. Lambert, as well as Jennifer and Jonathan Caraway and his family. Perry is also survived and loved by numerous close friends including Michael Swilley and many others. He is preceded in death by his father Perry Lacy Allen, Sr.; his grandparents, Ann O’Neal Glass, and husband Cecil, Fred Ernest caraway, and John Ambrose Allen; and uncles, Joseph Allen, Mark Allen, Clyde C. Caraway, and John Allen Jr. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Christ Community Church in Denham Springs 26574 Juban Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726, from 6:00 pm until the service begins at 7:00 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.Mclinfuneralhome.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Cline Jason Temple

A loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Sunday May 22, 2022. He was 47 years old. Cline loved racing and anything that had to do with racing. He leaves behind to cherish his memories daughter, Abby Elizabeth Temple; parents, Cliford Paul Temple Sr. and Kathy Myers Temple; three brothers, Cliford Paul Temple Jr., Clinton Wade Temple and wife Victoria, Matthew Merlin Temple; four sisters, Christina Elizabeth, Mallory Elizabeth, Madison Doris, Madilyn Jean Temple and a host of loving family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Live Oak Baptist Church on Friday, May 27, 2022. From 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 12pm, conducted by Rev. Johnny Morgan. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Garland F. Millet

On April 12, 2022, Garland F. Millet of Baton Rouge, 83, died from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He taught history at Southern University for approximately 42 years. Former co-workers say that his laugh filled up the room, and described him as fun to be around, unique, a good man. A memorial service is scheduled for June 10 in Huntsville, Alabama. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Pastor Bobby G Duncan, Jr.

Pastor Bobby G. Duncan, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 22, 2022. He enjoyed a lot of things in life such as hunting, fishing, and sports. Most of all he enjoyed preaching and teaching the Word of God. He was the pastor at Salem Baptist Church for 16 years and loved his church family. His family was his pride and joy. He especially loved his grand babies. They were his world. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debbie Thornton Duncan, his daughters, Jennifer Anderson and her husband Christopher Anderson and Brittani Manning and her husband Joseph Manning, grandchildren, Riley, Parker, Lydia, Leah, Lane, Branch, and Raven, and brothers, Terry Duncan and Perry Duncan. He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Duncan Sr., his mother, Peggy Allain Duncan, and his brothers, Randy Duncan and Barry Duncan. Viewing will be held at Salem Baptist Church on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5pm-8pm and on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 9am-11am. Services to follow at Salem Baptist Church at 11am. Interment at Salem Cemetery.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Perrilloux at Kiwanis

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux reveals some surprising statistics at the Ponchatoula Kiwanis and covers many issues.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Insani repeats as Southland All-Academic selection

HAMMOND, La. – After excelling on the court and in the classroom, Southeastern Louisiana University junior Putri Insani was named to the 2021-22 Southland Conference Women’s Tennis All-Academic Teams, which were released by the league office on Thursday. Insani, who entered the spring semester with a 3.77 grade...
HAMMOND, LA
Livingston Council May 26

A 2,000+ lot subdivision proposed for just outside Denham city limits — which residents have vehemently opposed for weeks — failed in a tie vote.
LIVINGSTON, LA
20-year-old charged with cruelty after allegedly shaking toddler

A Mandeville man was arrested this week after it was found he physically abused a toddler who was in his care earlier this month. On May 05, deputies with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on an unresponsive one-year-old at a residence on Independence Drive near Mandeville.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Covington woman sentenced for theft of Social Security funds

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that HAYDEE ARMAS SANTANA (“SANTANA”), age 58, of Covington, Louisiana, was sentenced today for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641. According to documents filed in federal court, beginning in...
COVINGTON, LA

