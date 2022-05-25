Shirley Jenkins Primes

William J. Rhodus, 84 years old born on June 10, 1937 to Wesley Rhodus and Susie McDaniel Rhodus. He was known and loved by many, he never met a stranger and called everyone “Friend”. William carried many titles, friend, son, brother, uncle, Daddy, Pawpaw but his most treasured title was O’Paw. William is survived by his 4 children, son, Jeff Rhodus and wife, Jolene, daughter, Julie Mizell and husband, Jeff (Whom he loved like a son), son, Lee Roy Varnado, daughter, Becky Varnado; son- in-law, Ricky Ballard; 9 grandchildren, Tommy Mizell and wife, Ana, Grace Mizell, Ethan Rhodus, and Shawn Walker and wife, Beth, Derrick Barber, Angelica Tarver Magee and husband, Nick, Joshua Ballard and wife, Mindy, Justin Ballard and wife, Jessica, and Hannah Ballard; 9 great-grandchildren, Emmie (MaeMae) Mizell, Lexton Mizell, Lexi Walker, Lizzy Walker, Walker Magee, Brianna Ballard, Jade Ballard, Holly Ballard and Gracie Ballard; brothers, Willie, Roy , Odis and Jimmy Dale; special brothers-in-law, Edward Phillips and wife, Anita and Patrick Phillips; special sister-in-law, Wendy Johnson and husband, Glenn; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Elizabeth Rhodus the love of his life; first wife, Bonnie Marie Phillips; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Ballard; parents, Wesley and Susie Rhodus; sisters, Essie Bell Rainey and Clara Ann Rhodus; brother, Ernest Rhodus; special mother-in-law, Ola Mae Phillips; brother-in-law, Robert Rainey; sister-in-law, Reava Rhodus. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Monday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 12:00PM on Tuesday, May 31, 202. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
