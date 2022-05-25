Shirley Jenkins Primes

And a resident of the Hackley Community went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday May 25, 2022. She was born on December 3, 1930, the eldest of nine children to the late Herman Chadwick and Margaret Boswell Chadwick of Maben, Mississippi. Fran graduated from the Draughon’s Business College in Jackson, Mississippi, where she met and later married the love of her life, the late Gifford Blackwell. She had a full-time job as a wife and mother of four children. Fran loved working alongside her husband building a successful dairy business, until his untimely death. She also loved gardening for flowers and plants, as she had quite a “green thumb”. Fran was a longtime active member of Thomas First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the W.M.U. and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She truly loved the Lord and her church family, making countless cherished friendships and memories through the years. Her friends and family were special to her and she was blessed to be able to travel with both. Maw Maw loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally with all her heart. She was a wonderful example of strength and courage to them all.

