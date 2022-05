Days after “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, the late actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has spoken out. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ray Liotta’s fiancée spoke out about the actor’s sudden passing. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

