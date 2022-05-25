ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County sees shortage of specialty baby formula

rewind1077.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The national baby formula shortage is affecting...

rewind1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
rewind1077.com

Cortland County honors firemen for ‘tireless’ service

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are recognizing the service of two firemen. Mahlon Irish Sr. and Gary McKeown each served on the Homer Volunteer Fire Department for a half-century. Irish joined the department in 1961, McKeown signed up in 1972. The county legislature honored them Thursday...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Cortland County sheriff feels pressure to keep schools safe

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Deputies in Cortland County are feeling the weight of the recent mass shooting in Texas. Sheriff Mark Helms tells WHCU there’s pressure to keep schools safe. In Tompkins County, Sheriff Derek Osborne says there’ll be increased patrols at schools for the rest of the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithacans seek more snow removal on sidewalks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithacans are planning ahead for next winter. Eric Lerner is with the Coalition for Snow-free Sidewalks and Crosswalks. At Wednesday’s City Administration Committee meeting, he spoke about the need to clear the walkways. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini supports making sidewalks free of snow. He says...
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca police hope to add assistant

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca police look to add a new position. The administrative assistant would replace the lower-grade office assistant. Acting Chief John Joly says it’s a necessary upgrade. The Civil Service Commission will review the proposal on Wednesday.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Health
rewind1077.com

No TCAT routes will run Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – No public transport on Monday. TCAT reminding Ithaca and Tompkins County residents that there will be no bus service on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen and bus service will resume Tuesday the 31st.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Active investigation on West Seneca Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene around West Seneca Street for an active investigation. Reports say two people were shot but their conditions are unknown. Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area. WHCU is working on getting more information.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

DeFendini opposes increased police patrols at Ithaca schools

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A member of the Ithaca Common Council opposes an increased police presence in city schools. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini responded to Acting Chief John Joly, who announced Wednesday IPD will have an added presence around schools following Tuesday’s shooting massacre at an elementary school in Texas.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Baby Formula#Board Of Health
rewind1077.com

Update: Two shot in Ithaca, search for alleged shooter continues

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds this morning, as Ithaca Police continue their search for the alleged gunman. Police say they began receiving calls shortly after three o’clock Friday afternoon in the 300 block of West State Street. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Police arrest Cortland woman in child death

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces charges after the death of a child. Police arrested 32-year-old Billiejo Adams on Thursday. She’s charged with criminally negligent homicide. Authorities say she failed to properly care for the child she was overseeing in October. The living conditions at the...
CORTLAND, NY
rewind1077.com

Authorities: Convicted killer injures two officers in Elmira jail

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted murderer in Elmira is accused of attacking two officers. WENY-TV reports the inmate refused orders to return to his cell after lunch last Wednesday. The inmate allegedly hit the officer in the face and kicked him several times on the ground. Another officer put the inmate into a body hold, but sustained neck abrasions.
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Cornell PD looking for two suspects in robbery attempt

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police are investigating a robbery attempt. The alleged victim told officers they were approached outside McGraw Tower around 12:15 Wednesday morning by two men in their late 20s on bicycles threatening to rob him. It’s not known in which direction the suspects traveled, but Cornell Police say the victim made it home safely. The pair wore bandanas and one was wearing a red shirt.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy