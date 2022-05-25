Tompkins County sees shortage of specialty baby formula

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police are investigating a robbery attempt. The alleged victim told officers they were approached outside McGraw Tower around 12:15 Wednesday morning by two men in their late 20s on bicycles threatening to rob him. It’s not known in which direction the suspects traveled, but Cornell Police say the victim made it home safely. The pair wore bandanas and one was wearing a red shirt.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO