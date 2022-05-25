Tompkins County sees shortage of specialty baby formula

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are recognizing the service of two firemen. Mahlon Irish Sr. and Gary McKeown each served on the Homer Volunteer Fire Department for a half-century. Irish joined the department in 1961, McKeown signed up in 1972. The county legislature honored them Thursday...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Deputies in Cortland County are feeling the weight of the recent mass shooting in Texas. Sheriff Mark Helms tells WHCU there’s pressure to keep schools safe. In Tompkins County, Sheriff Derek Osborne says there’ll be increased patrols at schools for the rest of the...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithacans are planning ahead for next winter. Eric Lerner is with the Coalition for Snow-free Sidewalks and Crosswalks. At Wednesday’s City Administration Committee meeting, he spoke about the need to clear the walkways. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini supports making sidewalks free of snow. He says...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca police look to add a new position. The administrative assistant would replace the lower-grade office assistant. Acting Chief John Joly says it’s a necessary upgrade. The Civil Service Commission will review the proposal on Wednesday.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – No public transport on Monday. TCAT reminding Ithaca and Tompkins County residents that there will be no bus service on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen and bus service will resume Tuesday the 31st.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene around West Seneca Street for an active investigation. Reports say two people were shot but their conditions are unknown. Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area. WHCU is working on getting more information.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A member of the Ithaca Common Council opposes an increased police presence in city schools. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini responded to Acting Chief John Joly, who announced Wednesday IPD will have an added presence around schools following Tuesday’s shooting massacre at an elementary school in Texas.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca store owner was sentenced this week for food stamp fraud in federal court. 55-year-old Abdul Jalil received 5 years’ probation and was ordered to pay just over 120 thousand dollars in restitution for exchanging food stamp benefits for cash with customers. He pleaded guilty in January.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds this morning, as Ithaca Police continue their search for the alleged gunman. Police say they began receiving calls shortly after three o’clock Friday afternoon in the 300 block of West State Street. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces charges after the death of a child. Police arrested 32-year-old Billiejo Adams on Thursday. She’s charged with criminally negligent homicide. Authorities say she failed to properly care for the child she was overseeing in October. The living conditions at the...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted murderer in Elmira is accused of attacking two officers. WENY-TV reports the inmate refused orders to return to his cell after lunch last Wednesday. The inmate allegedly hit the officer in the face and kicked him several times on the ground. Another officer put the inmate into a body hold, but sustained neck abrasions.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police are investigating a robbery attempt. The alleged victim told officers they were approached outside McGraw Tower around 12:15 Wednesday morning by two men in their late 20s on bicycles threatening to rob him. It’s not known in which direction the suspects traveled, but Cornell Police say the victim made it home safely. The pair wore bandanas and one was wearing a red shirt.
