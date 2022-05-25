Mug Club: Rescue Mission of Utica to Host 15th Annual Golf Tournament

WKTV - Multiple student-athletes have punched their tickets to individual state tournaments in both boys tennis and boys golf. In boys tennis, Cooperstown eighth grader Gunter Weldon and New Hartford junior David Fenner are two of three singles representatives from Section III to be heading to the state championships that will take place at the U.S. Open National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in Queens.
Wine in the Wilderness is the Utica Zoo's annual wine tasting event that will take place on the zoo grounds on Saturday, June 4.
UTICA, N.Y. – Tickets are on-sale Thursday, May 26, at Holland Farms Bakery & Deli, in Yorkville, for the annual $100,000 Miracle Drawing. The drawing benefits the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals at Mohawk Valley Health System. During this special one-day event, MVHS staff will be selling tickets at...
The woods were quiet at first light on May 6 when Ron Bennett of Canastota settled in for what he hoped would be his 30th year in a row of getting a spring gobbler. Then, a distant gobble... Bennett called and got a gobble in response. Another gobble, this one much closer. Bennett gave a few yelps. Once the long-beard spotted Bennett’s hen decoy, he strutted right in. Bennett took him at 25 yards.
UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
A prominent New York powerhouse is opening a new project in Sylvan Beach, some of which will be ready for Memorial Day weekend. Joel Barkin, Vice President of Communications of the Oneida Indian Nation (OIN), says, "The Nation leadership always saw the potential of what could be Sylvan Beach...We are well along the way and The Cove will be a big piece of that."
Seniors can now visit Onondaga County Parks for free every Friday, starting May 27. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that anyone age 62 and older will be able to take advantage of the county parks for no cost throughout the season. Participating parks include. Beaver Lake Nature Center. Highland Forest...
The Cooperstown Classic Legends Game is happening tomorrow at Double Day Field in Cooperstown, and the event has become a big help for local business owners.
ONEIDA — The Madison County Historical Society’s Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market summer season opens on Tuesday, June 7, and lasts every Tuesday, from 2 to 6 p.m., until Aug. 30, on the grounds of the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS), 435 Main St. The 13-week long summer...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
Three high school golfers from the Mohawk Valley qualified for the state tournament Friday. New Hartford’s Cam Jenkins, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Caleb Decker and Waterville’s Gabe Williams each earned a spot in the tournament after finishing among the top nine players following the second round of the Section III state qualifier at Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton.
Hamlet of Cedarville, Village of Ilion: (D#264479) Route 51 between Jordanville Road and Philip Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with 2 three-color temporary signals and flaggers in place due to culvert, drainage, and guiderail work. Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists...
In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. They recently announced their third location at the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course in Marcy - and are now revealing they have a fourth location to be opening soon.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Fire Department and other local fire and law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of Dave Corr, a volunteer firefighter who passed away Thursday. Dave has been actively involved in local fire and police departments for several years. The New Hartford Police...
The cafe and kitchen portion of Reilly’s Cafe in the village of Marathon was “destroyed” due to a cooking fire on Thursday, according to owner Scott Reilly on Facebook and Marathon Fire Chief Norm Forrest. The Marathon Fire Department, with assistance from fire departments of Cortlandville and...
TROY — A pair of local students have been honored for academic excellence with inclusion on the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Hudson Valley Community College. They are:. -Mehdina Malic, of Utica, who is studying in the individual studies academic program; and. -Sasrey Chhom, of...
Jamesville, NY - The Jamesville Balloon Festival has been canceled again this year, and its future is uncertain, according to festival organizers. This would have been the festival’s 42nd year. At one point, the annual festival has drawn 15,000-20,000 people over three days.
CAMDEN, N.Y. – A Vietnam War veteran from Camden has been inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in recognition of his service. Renny Parker was a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the war. He earned a Purple Heart after he was wounded in February of 1968 during a mission near Quang Tri City.
A new lakefront cafe will be home to one of the largest candy walls in Upstate New York. Satisfy your sweet tooth at a new cafe opening Memorial Day weekend in Sylvan Beach. Sylvan Beach Supply Co. Café at The Cove features literally a ton (2,000 pounds) of candy, with nearly 80 different varieties.
