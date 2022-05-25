ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Mug Club: Rescue Mission of Utica to Host 15th Annual Golf Tournament

WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rescue Mission of Utica, will hold its 15th Annual Golf Tournament...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Local boys tennis players, golfers qualify for respective state tournaments

WKTV - Multiple student-athletes have punched their tickets to individual state tournaments in both boys tennis and boys golf. In boys tennis, Cooperstown eighth grader Gunter Weldon and New Hartford junior David Fenner are two of three singles representatives from Section III to be heading to the state championships that will take place at the U.S. Open National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in Queens.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Wine in the Wilderness at the Utica Zoo

Wine in the Wilderness is the Utica Zoo's annual wine tasting event that will take place on the zoo grounds on Saturday, June 4. Wine in the Wilderness is the Utica Zoo's annual wine tasting event that will take place on the zoo grounds on Saturday, June 4.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

$100,000 Children's Miracle Drawing tickets on sale at Holland Farms

UTICA, N.Y. – Tickets are on-sale Thursday, May 26, at Holland Farms Bakery & Deli, in Yorkville, for the annual $100,000 Miracle Drawing. The drawing benefits the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals at Mohawk Valley Health System. During this special one-day event, MVHS staff will be selling tickets at...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Turkey hunter extends 30-year win streak; boy lands humungous herring

The woods were quiet at first light on May 6 when Ron Bennett of Canastota settled in for what he hoped would be his 30th year in a row of getting a spring gobbler. Then, a distant gobble... Bennett called and got a gobble in response. Another gobble, this one much closer. Bennett gave a few yelps. Once the long-beard spotted Bennett’s hen decoy, he strutted right in. Bennett took him at 25 yards.
CANASTOTA, NY
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
Romesentinel.com

Street musician bids farewell to Utica

UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Boat ride on Erie Canal in Herkimer leaves family of four stranded

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
FRANKFORT, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida Nation Invests Big in Summer Fun at Sylvan Beach

A prominent New York powerhouse is opening a new project in Sylvan Beach, some of which will be ready for Memorial Day weekend. Joel Barkin, Vice President of Communications of the Oneida Indian Nation (OIN), says, "The Nation leadership always saw the potential of what could be Sylvan Beach...We are well along the way and The Cove will be a big piece of that."
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
waer.org

Seniors can enjoy Onondaga County Parks for free on Fridays

Seniors can now visit Onondaga County Parks for free every Friday, starting May 27. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that anyone age 62 and older will be able to take advantage of the county parks for no cost throughout the season. Participating parks include. Beaver Lake Nature Center. Highland Forest...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Cooperstown Classis kicks off the summer season

The Cooperstown Classic Legends Game is happening tomorrow at Double Day Field in Cooperstown, and the event has become a big help for local business owners. The Cooperstown Classic Legends Game is happening tomorrow at Double Day Field in Cooperstown, and the event has become a big help for local business owners.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Cottage Lawn Farmer’s Market set to kick off 13-week season

ONEIDA — The Madison County Historical Society’s Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market summer season opens on Tuesday, June 7, and lasts every Tuesday, from 2 to 6 p.m., until Aug. 30, on the grounds of the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS), 435 Main St. The 13-week long summer...
ONEIDA, NY
localsyr.com

The origins of Central New York community names

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: High school golfers qualify for state tourney, Camden softball, Utica-Notre Dame softball

Three high school golfers from the Mohawk Valley qualified for the state tournament Friday. New Hartford’s Cam Jenkins, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Caleb Decker and Waterville’s Gabe Williams each earned a spot in the tournament after finishing among the top nine players following the second round of the Section III state qualifier at Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton.
CAMDEN, NY
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning May 31, 2022

Hamlet of Cedarville, Village of Ilion: (D#264479) Route 51 between Jordanville Road and Philip Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with 2 three-color temporary signals and flaggers in place due to culvert, drainage, and guiderail work. Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Kookie’s Set To Open A Delicious Fourth Location In Utica New York

In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. They recently announced their third location at the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course in Marcy - and are now revealing they have a fourth location to be opening soon.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two local students named to dean’s list

TROY — A pair of local students have been honored for academic excellence with inclusion on the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Hudson Valley Community College. They are:. -Mehdina Malic, of Utica, who is studying in the individual studies academic program; and. -Sasrey Chhom, of...

