Avon, CT

Slocum & Sons Showcases Duckhorn Wines

thebeveragejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlocum & Sons, in cooperation with Bottle Stop in Avon, hosted a pairing dinner featuring wines from Duckhorn Vineyards at The North House in Avon on March 29. Guests enjoyed a four-course meal prepared by the culinary team...

Fine Italian Wine Tasting Hosted at University Club

Rhode Island distributor Wine Wizards, in partnership with Artisan Wines, hosted an educational wine tasting and cellar building event at The University Club in Providence on April 7. The tasting was led by Jim Morrison, New England Portfolio Manager, Artisan Wines; Jaimie Puckett, Certified Sommelier and Beverage Director, The University Club; and Christin Aarons, Sales Representative, Wine Wizards. Club members enjoyed a seated tasting and presentation of Italian wines such as San Venanzio Fortunato Prosecco, Claudio Mariotto Bricco San Michele, Francesco Rinaldi Grignolino d’Asti, Caparsa Chianti Classico Riserva Doccio a Matteo, Le Piane Boca, Cantina del Pino Barbaresco Ovello and Gemola Colli Eugenei Rosso.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Good Dogg Hard Seltzers Launch

Good Dogg Beverage, a Massachusetts-based company, debuts its line via distributor Craft Beer Guild in Connecticut and via East Coast Beverage in Rhode Island, with the brand opening a regional office in Cranston, Rhode Island. Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzers come in four flavors: Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime and Dragonfruit. Good Dogg seltzers have 90 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugar, and are 4.5% ABV. Sales of its fruit-forward seltzers combine with its Leverage the Beverage™ program, which gives a portion of its profits to provide children with rare diseases affordable access to service dogs, also networking with animal shelters to help rescue dogs in the regions served. Good Dogg Beverage’s new regional office in Cranston opens in May, which the company said will help foster connections between its local business and charity partners in New England. Good Dogg Beverage’s CEO and Founder, Tony Venturoso, spent most of his life in Boston and is committed to serving the area he says embodies the spirit of the Good Dogg brand. “Where I grew up, there were always good people around who were willing to lend a hand wherever they could,” said Venturoso. “It wasn’t something we talked about; it is a way of being and showing up for each other that runs deep in this part of the country and in the culture and purpose of Good Dogg.”
CRANSTON, RI
Monsieur Touton Selection Hosts Spring Tastings

Monsieur Touton Selection hosted two spring trade tastings in Connecticut in April. The first was held at The Spread in Greenwich on April 5, and the second took place at Carbone’s Prime in Rocky Hill on April 6. Staff from Monsieur Touton Selection, along with supplier representatives, were on hand to pour and discuss selections, with domestic and imported spirits among highlighted portfolio offerings.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience Connecticut Winner Selected

Brown-Forman hosted the Connecticut state championship of the 2022 Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience cocktail competition at Wood n’ Tap in Newington on April 11. Eleven bartenders vied for the chance to be named state champion and move forward in the national competition. Competitors were required to make two Woodford Reserve cocktails for judges: a version of the Manhattan and an original. Each competitor was judged using a points system by a panel of three judges: Anthony DeSerio, Dr. Booze CT; Dan Rek, Mecha Noodle Bar; and Khalid Williams, The Barrel Age and Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge. Geoff Smith, Birch Hill Tavern, was named State Champion. Sebastian Guerrero of Mystic’s Port of Call and Andres Santiago Monroy of ATC South Street were named second- and third-place winners. One of 39 semifinalists from around the country, Smith will advance to the next leg of the Manhattan Experience at the Woodford Reserve distillery in Tennessee for a week of brand education and continued competition June 5-9. The top six finalists from Tennessee will then compete for the grand prize at the finale event in New York City, with the grand-prize winner named “Master of the Manhattan,” who will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to London and a feature article on Liquor.com.
NEWINGTON, CT

