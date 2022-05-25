Slocum & Sons Showcases Duckhorn Wines

Good Dogg Beverage, a Massachusetts-based company, debuts its line via distributor Craft Beer Guild in Connecticut and via East Coast Beverage in Rhode Island, with the brand opening a regional office in Cranston, Rhode Island. Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzers come in four flavors: Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime and Dragonfruit. Good Dogg seltzers have 90 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugar, and are 4.5% ABV. Sales of its fruit-forward seltzers combine with its Leverage the Beverage™ program, which gives a portion of its profits to provide children with rare diseases affordable access to service dogs, also networking with animal shelters to help rescue dogs in the regions served. Good Dogg Beverage’s new regional office in Cranston opens in May, which the company said will help foster connections between its local business and charity partners in New England. Good Dogg Beverage’s CEO and Founder, Tony Venturoso, spent most of his life in Boston and is committed to serving the area he says embodies the spirit of the Good Dogg brand. “Where I grew up, there were always good people around who were willing to lend a hand wherever they could,” said Venturoso. “It wasn’t something we talked about; it is a way of being and showing up for each other that runs deep in this part of the country and in the culture and purpose of Good Dogg.”

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO