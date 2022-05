LONGWOOD, Fla. – A driver had to be extricated from their car Friday afternoon after crashing it into a Longwood home, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but firefighters said nobody else was hurt in the crash on South Pressview Avenue. A spokesperson for the fire department noted that the driver did not become trapped in the crash but still needed help to exit the vehicle.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO