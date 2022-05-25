South Carolina Man Admits Illegal Gun Sales to Broome County

Senator Mia McLeod (right), Democratic Candidate for Governor, today released the following statement regarding gun violence:. “Earlier this week, I was heartbroken to learn that senseless acts of gun violence resulted in the deaths of four more young people in South Carolina—this time in Newberry. Around the same time, a young woman’s life was cut short in Laurens County by a Sheriff’s Deputy and we still don’t know why. Many of us were already reeling from the May 17 mass shooting at Tops Grocery Store in Buffalo, NY, where another “Dylann Roof,” armed with the same race-based hate, shot and killed 10 innocent people and injured 3 others. But, at least New York has a law against hate crimes. My senate colleagues’ refusal to even debate the hate crimes bill that bears Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s name proves that racism is still alive and well inside and outside of the SC State House.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO