Binghamton, NY

South Carolina Man Admits Illegal Gun Sales to Broome County

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
A South Carolina man will be sentenced in September for admitting he illegally sold guns to a known felon and weapons to a Binghamton resident. 38-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca South Carolina pleaded guilty to transferring a firearm and ammunition to a convicted felon and selling a firearm to an out-of-state...

Binghamton, NY
Broome County, NY
