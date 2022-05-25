ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland County Man Charged With Burglary

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
A Cortland man is charged with felony burglary and petit larceny for allegedly breaking into a business on Route 13 in the Town...

Police arrest Cortland woman in child death

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces charges after the death of a child. Police arrested 32-year-old Billiejo Adams on Thursday. She’s charged with criminally negligent homicide. Authorities say she failed to properly care for the child she was overseeing in October. The living conditions at the...
CORTLAND, NY
Wayne County Man Arrested for Too Many Wildlife Feeders

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus Point Man following an investigation into an animal complaint in the Village of Sodus Point. Deputies arrested 71-year-old Donald Antal of Third Street in the Village of Sodus Point for Unlawfully Feeding Wildlife. The charges stem from numerous animal complaints where neighbors allege that Antal had in excess of twenty-two feeders on his property to feed wildlife in violation of the Village of Sodus Point local ordinance 57-6B(1).
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Herkimer County pair accused of attacks in Town of Norway

NORWAY — A man and woman in Herkimer County are facing charges for attacking people on Elm Tree Road on Wednesday, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Jason T. Gallt Sr., 47, and Kelly L. Caracane, 41, both of Little Falls, went to a residence on Elm Tree Road in Norway at about 9 p.m. and got into a fight with other people at the residence. During the fight, troopers said Gallt pulled out a knife and threatened to use it, while Caracane attacked another person.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Update: Police searching for Ithaca shooting suspect

New updates have been released from the Ithaca Police Department regarding the shooting that took place Friday afternoon. The suspect is currently on the run. Police say that around 3:04 p.m. officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the Ithaca Fire Department in the 300 Block of W. State/MLK […]
ITHACA, NY
Utica man gets felony contempt charge

A Utica man is facing a felony charge of repeatedly violating his partner's order of protection in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Earl A. Howard, 30, had been court-ordered to stay away from his partner, then she spotted him approaching her in a parking lot on Erie Boulevard West on May 13. Police said the woman called 911 while Howard started insulting her and threatening to kill her.
UTICA, NY
Durhamville man accused of setting small fires outside a residence

VERONA — A 32-year-old man is accused of setting several small fires outside a residence on Poppleton Road in Verona, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Kevin M. Gill, of Durhamville, started several fires on the front and back porch at a residence on Poppleton Road at about 1 a.m. May 22. People inside the residence were able to douse the fires with water, and troopers said they spotted Gill fleeing the scene with a can of gasoline.
VERONA, NY
Police Seek Suspect in Downtown Ithaca Shooting

8:15PM UPDATE: Ithaca police released more information surrounding Friday afternoon's incident. Police say just after 3PM, officers responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired at the rear parking lot of the Ithaca Fire Department on West State Street. When officers arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds. Witnesses told them the shooter had run into an apartment house a block over, on the 300 block of West Seneca Street.
ITHACA, NY
Incident at Arnot Mall results in closure

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) — Shoppers at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads were asked to leave after an incident caused concern, Saturday afternoon. According to state police, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads for a possible report of an active shooter. Troopers later determined that there were no reports of […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
‘Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week’

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating their Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. 32-year-old Brandon P. Borowiec. White male. Height: 5’11”. Weight: Approximately 180 lbs. Hair Color: Brown. Eye Color: Brown. Borowiec...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Man allegedly strangles, strikes victim in presence of children

A Town of Cortlandville man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly strangled and struck a victim in the presence of children at a residence in the Village of McGraw, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Matthew D. Cranston, 28, allegedly strangled and struck the victim “several...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Sheriff’s deputy Isaac Eames stole $500K before murder-suicide; wounded wife charged with thefts

Syracuse, NY -- An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy stole $529,166.24 from county coffers before murdering his son, wounding his wife, and fatally shooting himself in February, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced Thursday. On Thursday, Isaac Eames’ wounded wife, Karen, 46, was arrested on felony grand larceny and criminal possession...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Michael L. Simmons, 58, of Little Falls, was charged in Mannheim on May 25 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree mischief and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Jason T. Gallt, 47, of Little Falls,...
HERKIMER, NY
Fundraiser for deputy’s family cancelled, GoFundMe donations frozen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — GoFundMe and the Onondaga County District Attorney are working to refund donations made by community members intended to help the woman who survived her husband’s murder-suicide. Within days of Deputy Isaac Eames murdering his son, killing himself and shooting his wife, a GoFundMe page...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Milford Woman Arrested for Criminal Trespass

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest 19-year-old Isabella J. Lepetich of Milford, NY following an investigation into a suspicious person complaint. Lepetich was taken into custody after being located unlawfully inside the residence of a Cooperstown resident. Lepetich was charged with Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and was processed and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Otsego Court at a later date.
MILFORD, NY
Man killed in fatal crash in Oneida County

MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
