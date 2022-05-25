Recap: Express Q1 Earnings

Express EXPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Express missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $105.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Express's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate -0.02 0.02 -0.30 -0.58

EPS Actual 0.11 0.17 0.02 -0.55

Revenue Estimate 591.95M 503.10M 447.91M 323.91M

Revenue Actual 594.93M 471.98M 457.63M 345.76M

To track all earnings releases for Express visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.