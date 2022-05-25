Illinois among states with sickness caused by contaminated peanut butter

It's safe to same the majority of Americans have moved on from the coronavirus pandemic. Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated fewer and few people are wearing face masks. Personally, I wore my mask in every public situation that required them during the height of the pandemic. Masks didn't obstruct my breathing, didn't infringe on my rights, make life tough, or anything negative. If anything, I went from 2020 into early 2022 without getting a cold. I'm not a scientist or medical expert but I"m sure the mask-wearing prevented me from getting any sort of viral illness.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO