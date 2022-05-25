ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois among states with sickness caused by contaminated peanut butter

By WSPYNEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois is among the twelve states with a sickness caused by Jif brand peanut butter contaminated with salmonella. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the state has one...

SryNotSry
3d ago

That’s nuts i got sick last month now I know why I just threw out a 425 after reading this..

WSPY NEWS

CDC says more fifteen Illinois counties rated at high COVID-19 level

The Illinois Department of Public Health says that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now is rating fifteen Illinois counties as having a high COVID-19 community level. The Northern Illinois counties include Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Boone, Lee, and Winnebago. Also at the high level are Fulton,...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Will Mask Mandates Return? What to Know as 15 Illinois Counties Elevated to ‘High' COVID Level

Masks are now recommended in the city of Chicago and 15 Illinois counties that have been elevated to a "high community level" status ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. In line with metrics criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suburban Cook, McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Grundy and Will counties are all at a "high community level" for COVID-19, meaning masks are encouraged regardless of one's vaccination status.
CHICAGO, IL
hoiabc.com

Illinois on high alert as COVID-19 numbers rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Coronavirus continues to surge across the nation. In response, Illinois counties have escalated community levels, and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) wants residents to remain vigilant and proactive. “With 15 counties in Illinois now rated at a High Community Level, everyone in the state...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

IDPH Warns of Rabid Bats in 4 Illinois Counties

As summer approaches and the weather warms up, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to be aware of rabid animals, especially bats, as they become more active this time of year, a press release said. "IDPH has received reports of four rabid bats in the state...
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rising nurses’ salaries impacting Illinois hospitals

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Labor cost pressures are forcing Illinois hospitals to make hard decisions, like cutting services. A national imbalance between supply and demand for nurses has led to an increase in what hospitals shell out to attract nurses. A.J. Wilhelmi, president and CEO of the Naperville-based Illinois Health and...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Q985

Illinois Rest Stop Posts Mask Sign No One Should Need To See

It's safe to same the majority of Americans have moved on from the coronavirus pandemic. Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated fewer and few people are wearing face masks. Personally, I wore my mask in every public situation that required them during the height of the pandemic. Masks didn't obstruct my breathing, didn't infringe on my rights, make life tough, or anything negative. If anything, I went from 2020 into early 2022 without getting a cold. I'm not a scientist or medical expert but I"m sure the mask-wearing prevented me from getting any sort of viral illness.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Illinois Providing $200 Utility Assistance Payments

Illinois is helping thousands of families pay their utilities. All recipients of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will receive 200-dollars in Utility Assistance Payments. The funds are being provided to Illinoisans most in need due to rising costs. The deadline for families to apply for utility assistance is Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
14news.com

Illinois man survives COVID after 67 days in the hospital

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - A Mount Carmel man is home after spending 67 days in a hospital bed, five weeks on the ventilator, as well as three weeks in rehabilitation. Jim Strine received a joyful farewell as he was wheeled out of the hospital and on his way home after an almost three-month battle with COVID-19.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
CBS Minnesota

8 Great Danes Rescued From Minivan In Western Minnesota: ‘The Worst We’ve Seen In A Long Time’

Originally published May 26 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog rescue group says it’s helping eight Great Danes recover after the dogs, most of which were starving, were seized from a minivan in western Minnesota. The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin says its volunteers rescued the dogs Monday night. While two of the breeding females were adequately fed, the rest of the dogs were starving and struggling to survive. One of the dogs, a 2-year-old male, weighed just 63 pounds. A healthy Great Dane at that age would generally weigh double that, if not more. (credit: Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

