Kopfmann named girls coach at Huron

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Post 17 would sweep the night of baseball action against the Aberdeen Smittys Thursday night. Game one was a 10-5 victory for the purple and gold. The Smittys put a four-spot on the board in the first and one in the second. Watertown would send runs across the place in six of the seven innings. Jerod Cyrus would have a two-hit, two-RBI night, Drew Denzer had three hits and knocked in one run. Kaden Karst pitched five innings, allowing eight hits, five runs, walking two, and punching out three.
