St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Game 5 odds, picks and predictions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Avalanche (-240) will get this one done, sending the Blues (+190) to the golf course. However, you can't risk nearly two and a half times your potential return, and this is going to be a close game. St. Louis certainly won't get quietly into the night. PASS. Against...

ClutchPoints

Ryan O’Reilly’s heart-wrenching reaction to Blues’ Game 6 loss vs. Avalanche highlights agony of defeat

Getting eliminated from the playoffs isn’t something teams will get over in a day or two, especially when they were playing for the greatest trophy in sports AKA the Stanley Cup Trophy. And that’s certainly the case for Ryan O’Reilly and the St. Louis Blues, who really believed that they could take down the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin changes representation ahead of potential extension negotiations

One of the biggest items on Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman’s checklist this offseason is a potential contract extension with captain Dylan Larkin. The 25-year-old center is signed through 2022-23 and would become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if a deal isn’t reached. It seemed as though Yzerman and the Red Wings front office would be negotiating that extension with KO Sports, but Max Bultman of The Athletic reported Wednesday night that Larkin has changed representation. He’s now with CAA, represented by Matt Williams and NHL super-agent Pat Brisson.
GolfWRX

Very rare penalty decides final match of NCAA Championship

The NCAA Division 1 Golf Championships are the pinnacle of competition between the top grade collegiate golfers and many of the contenders have gone on to make their mark at the highest level. With the team result often reliant on the final match-play games, nerves and mindset are crucial, let...
NHL

Wild hockey comedy 'Shoresy' hits Hulu, stars former NHL players

Jordan Nolan wasn't much of a card player during his NHL days. While his teammates were saddling up to the poker table at 10,000 feet, the two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings was popping on his headphones and flipping on a movie. When his feet were on the ground, they'd often take him to the theater or a movie set.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Torey Krug still not an option for St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have staved off elimination for at least another few days, coming back to beat the Colorado Avalanche in overtime last night on a slapshot from Tyler Bozak. One of the more amazing statistics from that game is how heavily the Blues have leaned on just three defensemen, using Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko and Nick Leddy in all situations. Marco Scandella and Robert Bortuzzo, two of the team’s more veteran options, played just 12:22 and 11:09 Wednesday night, while Niko Mikkola saw just over 16 minutes.
Yardbarker

Avalanche advance in spite of, not because of, Darcy Kuemper's play

Game 6 Between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues was a battle until the very end. Colorado went hard in the early going, but St. Louis continually pushed back. The game may not have been even in terms of shots generated, but neither team led by more than one goal at any point.
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces conference final schedule scenarios

After one-half of the conference finalists have been set, the NHL has released the potential schedule matrix for the 2022 Eastern and Western Conference Finals. No matter what, the Eastern Conference Final will start June 1, whether it be in Raleigh or Manhattan. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be the visitor after sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in the second round. The Lightning actually finished with the same point total as the New York Rangers (110), but surrender the tiebreaker, so it’s impossible for them to start the series at home. They would also start on the road against the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes. The Eastern Conference Final will be televised on ESPN in the United States.
