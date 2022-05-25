ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Walmart expanding drone-delivery service to 34 stores, including some in Virginia

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bMvr_0fpihx3b00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart is expanding its new drone-delivery service to 34 stores by the end of 2022, including some right here in Virginia.

The $4 service will reach a total of four million households, but the service is only offered to homes within a one-mile radius of a participating store.

Only certain items will be available for delivery and the weight can go up to ten pounds.

The program has been worked on for the last year, according to Walmart. Other states the DroneUp delivery network will reach are Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas and Utah.

The service will operate between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., and customers will be able to order from tens of thousands of eligible items, like pain medications, diapers and hot dog buns, for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes, according to a release by Walmart .

The stores will house a drone delivery hub with a team of certified pilots operating within FAA guidelines.

