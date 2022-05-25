ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M62 Ouse Bridge repairs extended after new damage found

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers already affected by bridge repair work on the M62 face more delays after further problems were found. Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway of the Ouse Bridge, near Goole, were closed in April after damage to a bridge joint was discovered. But the third lane of that...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Lorry strikes railway bridge and sheds paint over road

A road was closed for about 12 hours after a lorry struck a bridge and shed a "substantial amount" of paint. National Highways said the HGV hit the Watling Street railway bridge on the A5 between the A47 and the M69 in Hinckley, Leicestershire, at about 23:30 BST on Friday.
BBC

M6 reopens near Walsall after bridge demolished

A motorway bridge over the M6 has been demolished as part of a £78m upgrade. Work to remove the structure at junction 10 near Walsall took place at the weekend, prompting a two-day closure of the motorway. Motorists faced long delays as they were directed around the work -...
BBC

Bristol harbour bridge to close for 10 weeks of repairs

A bridge in Bristol city centre will shut for 10 weeks to drivers and pedestrians for £3m repair work. The 80-year-old Bascule bridge connects the Redcliffe area to Welsh Back and Queen Square. It will close in the summer while contractors fix the machinery which opens and closes it.
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
Daily Mail

Superyacht worth £6m with 2,000 gallons of fuel onboard finally sinks after burning for three hours in spectacular Devon harbour blaze as oil slick fears grow

An 85ft superyacht worth £6million carrying 2,000 gallons of fuel sunk tonight after it went up in flames at a harbour in Devon today. Firefighters raced to Torquay harbourside after the luxury boat, which is called the Rendezvous, caught fire shortly before midday today. The flames and smoke caused by the blaze left some people trapped at the far end of the pier, according to one witness, with police confirming the boat drifted from its mooring.
BBC

Four passengers hurt as bus hits bridge in Sheffield

Four passengers were injured when the roof of a double-decker bus was crushed when it hit a footbridge. Pictures from the scene show severe damage to the vehicle after its attempt to pass under the bridge linking Sheffield's Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre to its car park. Four people suffered minor...
BBC

Potters Bar fire: Police investigating bus depot blaze

A fire service said it was working with police to investigate a blaze that engulfed six buses at a town centre transport depot. Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Potters Bar Bus Garage just after 14:30 BST on Sunday. Deputy chief fire officer, Andy Hopcraft, said that four...
BBC

Superyacht sinks in Torquay harbour after large fire

A superyacht has sunk after catching fire while moored in a marina. Police were called to the blaze on the 85ft (26m) vessel at Princess Pier in Torquay, Devon, at about 12:10 BST on Saturday. Members of the public described hearing a bang, before seeing a huge plume of black...
BBC

Average speed camera scheme extended on Devon road

An average speed camera scheme has been extended on a busy South Devon road. The area around the Ware Barton junction on the A380 in South Devon - dubbed a "high harm" road by Vision Zero South West - has seen more than 2,500 reported incidents since 2019. The extension...
BBC

Man who illegally slaughtered cow at Lancashire farm fined

A man who illegally slaughtered a cow on a Lancashire farm has been fined. Thomas Mullin admitted killing the animal despite his licence to slaughter livestock having expired in the late 1990s. His employers Northern Fallen Stock, who collect and dispose of dead farm animals, sent him to Westby Hall...
BBC

Fly-tipping probe in Lichfield after waste piles dumped in lanes

Three piles of dumped rubbish are being sifted through for evidence after blocking roads in Staffordshire. Bedding, furniture and timber was among the waste fly-tipped in Abnalls Lane, Lichfield; Little Pipe Lane, near Chorley; and Raikes Lane, Shenstone. Carpet and textiles were also removed. Lichfield District Council is investigating. Councillor...
BBC

A64 crash: Man, 19, killed as car collides with parked lorry

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a parked lorry. The 19-year-old man was in a black Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with an HGV in a lay-by alongside the A64 near Steeton. The crash, in which no-one else was injured. happened on the road's...
BBC

Murder probe after body found on Worcestershire lane

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found on a country lane in Worcestershire. West Mercia Police said the body was found by a dog walker on Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood, on Friday morning. A police cordon is in place and the road closed at...
BBC

Cardiff council workers accused of blocking cycle lanes

A council is investigating reports its workers have been blocking cycle lanes with their vehicles after photos were posted on social media. A number of images show council vehicles, including a van and a bin lorry, parked on cycle lanes in East Moors and near Cowbridge Road, Cardiff. Cardiff council...
The Guardian

Police warn against vigilante action against duckling hit-and-run driver

Police have urged the public against any vigilante actions after the registration of a driver who allegedly ran over a brood of ducklings was published online. Staffordshire police confirmed it is investigating a Facebook post which claimed that at least three ducklings were killed on Friday at a roundabout in Trentham near Stoke-on-Trent. The post claimed they were killed by the driver of a white transit van who allegedly ignored other drivers who were waiting for the ducks to cross the road.
BBC

Historic fighter plane narrowly missed house before crash

A historic fighter plane missed the roof of a house by just six metres before crashing into the ground, a report has found. The air accident report into the incident at Yeovilton in Somerset in April 2021 found the aircraft crashed 10 seconds after its engine seized. The pilot and...
