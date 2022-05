LCM (50m) At the first stop of the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour, Michael Andrew took on a FULL event schedule. This included swimming 50s and 100s of every stroke, with finals of some of those 100s and skins (potentially 4 rounds per event) for the 50s. Andrew describes his lineup and, understandably, the fatigue he felt by the end of it.

