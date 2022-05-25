ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Police: Man with knife shot, killed by officers in Canton

 3 days ago
CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton said officers shot a man while responding to a suspicious person call on Wednesday morning. Around 2:19 a.m., officers with the Canton Police Department said they were called to a subdivision along...

The Georgia Sun

GBI: 13-year-old girl shot by police after she shot her father

A 13-year-old girl was shot by police in Fayetteville Wednesday during a custody exchange dispute. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 8:44 p.m., 38-year-old Vincent Emanuel Frasca, of Marietta, called the Watchdesk of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting law enforcement assistance with a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Police: Man in serious condition after DeKalb County shooting

ATLANTA — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a man was reported shot and is in serious condition in a Decatur apartment complex. Officers said that they received a call about a person shot on Highcourt Place just after 4 p.m. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for person of interest in murder near MARTA station

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a man believed to have information about a deadly shooting on May 5 in southwest Atlanta. That evening, police found a man bleeding out from his "lower extremities" at 225 Peachtree Street near the Garnett Street MARTA Station. Officers applied tourniquets, attempting to save the man's life. He died at a Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. Police identified the man as Donald Harrell.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Cobb Police say 17-year-old died in motorcycle accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police on Saturday identified 17-year-old Gabriel McLachlan of Kennesaw as the person killed in a motorcycle accident the day before. The department said it happened on Piedmont Road just before noon on Friday. According to Cobb Police, a 25-year-old driving a Volkswagen Jetta...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find man with multiple gunshot wounds in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta. FOX 5 Atlanta was at the scene on Niskey Lake Road where a man had multiple gunshot wounds. First responders took the man to a hospital for treatment. The shooting happened before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

14-year-old Athens boy arrested for shooting 2 other boys

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police in northeast Georgia say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy for shooting two other teens over a social media post earlier this week. Athens-Clarke County police on Friday charged the boy as a juvenile with four counts of aggravated assault. His name was not released because of his age. A […]
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI investigating Fayette County deputy accused of shooting 13-year-old after she shot her father

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident where they say a 13-year-old girl shot her father in front of a deputy and the deputy opened fire at the teen. The father was said by officials to have called law enforcement about a custody transfer for a three-year-old boy in the home at a Fayette County neighborhood. Reports say that the father is in stable condition and the daughter is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect arrested in homeless Gainesville man’s murder

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder two weeks ago of a homeless man in Gainesville. On Thursday, May 26, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Pedro Morales-Valle and charged him with malice murder in the death of Billie Lee Davis. The 37-year-old...
GAINESVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Summerville Man Charged with Stealing $28,000 in Connection with “Pool” Scam

A Chattooga County, Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $28,000 in a scam affecting two different families in Floyd County. Police say that John Anthony Tucker, age 48 of Summerville between April 14th 2021 and May 10th this year (2022) took $10,000 from a victim as down payment to build a swimming pool – and, between September 19th of last year and May 10th this year, he took $18,000 from another family to build a swimming pool. Law enforcement say Tucker never did ANY of the work for the money he received. He is charged with two counts felony theft by deception and two counts conversion of payments for real property investments.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man making food delivery shot dead in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police is investigating what they say is a deadly shooting on Oakwood Manor in Decatur. Police added that the shooting occurred around 1 or 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. They later told 11Alive that it appears the victim was making a food delivery before being shot.
DECATUR, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: 17-year-old from Loganville victim in overnight fatality

Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim in the single vehicle accident on Shiloh Road in Walton County last night as Michael Powell, 17, of Loganville. His next of kin has been notified. “On 05/26/2022, at approximately 2322 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia State Patrol to...
LOGANVILLE, GA
WDEF

Police: woman shoots man while he’s sleeping

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A woman has been charged with shooting a man in his home overnight. It happened around 2 AM at a home on Basswood Drive right off Bonny Oaks. The 55 year old man said he was asleep when he heard the gunshot and realized he was hit.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
11Alive

11Alive

