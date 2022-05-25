ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Traffic: Lyman Street in South Hadley closed due to paving work

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Lyman Street is closed from Newton Street to McKinley Avenue Wednesday morning; McKinley Ave remains open.

The DPW is conducting road construction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to complete the paving of the road.

South Hadley Police advises using alternate routes or allowing extra time for travel.

