Traffic: Lyman Street in South Hadley closed due to paving work

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Lyman Street is closed from Newton Street to McKinley Avenue Wednesday morning; McKinley Ave remains open.

The DPW is conducting road construction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to complete the paving of the road.

South Hadley Police advises using alternate routes or allowing extra time for travel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.