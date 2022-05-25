ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Sports Update: Wednesday, May 25th

By Faith Speaks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school baseball: In a game broadcast live on Somerset 106.1 FM & Somerset106.com, the Somerset Briar Jumpers post-season run ended with a 14-3 loss to West Jessamine in the semifinals of...

Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Hosts Ceremony To Add Names

More names have been added to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial. Since 2007, the memorial has been in Richmond, near the Department of Criminal Justice Training Center. It was moved there after the original memorial became too small for all the names that were being added. Seven officers who died in the line of duty last year were recognized, along with five others who are historical honorees. Hassan Hassan, Wagner Baskett, Jr., Gary Crump, Brandon Shirley, Oliver Little, Robert Daniel and Zachary Cottongim were read. All of those officers were line-of-duty deaths last year. But, also recognized were historical honorees of Albert J. Franklin, Alonzo Robinson, Isaac Pennington, Marion Lane, and George T. Benz. The first memorial when it was dedicated 22 years ago had 295 names on it. Officers who died since 1845. Now, at its current location, there are 570 names. Governor Andy Beshear was the keynote speaker for the memorial. Governor Beshear says an officer who died just last week, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was also a former state trooper sergeant, will be recognized during next year’s ceremony.
RICHMOND, KY
Lake Cumberland Head Start accepting enrollments

Lake Cumberland Head Start focuses on ensuring all eligible three and four year old children in the 10 county Lake Cumberland region are school ready. Jalaine Warren with Lake Cumberland Head Start joined Somerset 106 in the studios recently to talk about enrolling children in Head Start. Parents, families, and guardians can enroll eligible three and four year old children now and throughout the summer months. Jaliene mentioned classes are filling up quickly, so families will want to enroll their children for the 2022-2023 school year as soon as possible.
SOMERSET, KY
Former Laurel County Legislator Pleads Guilty To Fraud

The Herald Leader is reporting a former Kentucky legislator pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and a financial crime this week. 46-year-old Robert Goforth admitted that a pharmacy he owned in Clay County billed insurance programs for prescriptions that were never picked up. The medications would still be sold later. Goforth pleaded guilty in federal court to one charge of healthcare fraud and one charge related to money laundering. He said he wrote a $17,000 check from an account that contained money from the fraud. The charges each bring a potential of 10 years in prison, but Goforth is not expected to be sentenced for that long. Most of his business came from Medicare and Medicaid, which the Herald Leader reported he was found to have fraudulently charged $945,000 from. The restitution in the case totals more than $2.5 million. Goforth’s sentencing is scheduled for September. In his political career, Goforth represented Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison County in the State House.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Offering “Away From Home” Extra Patrols During Summer Vacation Season

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is again offering “Away from Home” extra patrols during summer vacation. To be placed on the “Away from Home” extra patrol list send them information on where your home is and when you will be gone and deputies will provide extra patrols in that area while you are gone. Call the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600, message them on Facebook or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

