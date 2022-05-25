Sports Update: Wednesday, May 25th

More names have been added to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial. Since 2007, the memorial has been in Richmond, near the Department of Criminal Justice Training Center. It was moved there after the original memorial became too small for all the names that were being added. Seven officers who died in the line of duty last year were recognized, along with five others who are historical honorees. Hassan Hassan, Wagner Baskett, Jr., Gary Crump, Brandon Shirley, Oliver Little, Robert Daniel and Zachary Cottongim were read. All of those officers were line-of-duty deaths last year. But, also recognized were historical honorees of Albert J. Franklin, Alonzo Robinson, Isaac Pennington, Marion Lane, and George T. Benz. The first memorial when it was dedicated 22 years ago had 295 names on it. Officers who died since 1845. Now, at its current location, there are 570 names. Governor Andy Beshear was the keynote speaker for the memorial. Governor Beshear says an officer who died just last week, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was also a former state trooper sergeant, will be recognized during next year’s ceremony.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO