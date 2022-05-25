ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

By CNN
KTVZ
 3 days ago

The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man dead after Wednesday shooting in Clovis

UPDATE (9:36 a.m.) Officials from the Clovis Police Department released further information on the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Clovis. According to an update, the man Police found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Edwards Street, identified as 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez, died in Lubbock from injuries sustained in the […]
CLOVIS, NM
Reuters

Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break

May 24 (Reuters) - The children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were two days away from their summer break when Tuesday's massacre unfolded. They had visited the zoo and participated in a gifted-and-talented showcase, recent posts on the school's Facebook page showed. Tuesday was awards day, according to the calendar, and pupils were invited to wear a nice outfit and fun shoes as part of a "footloose and fancy" theme.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Matthew McConaughey addresses shooting in his Texas hometown

Actor Matthew McConaughey is speaking out about Tuesday's tragic mass shooting at an elementary school that devastated Uvalde, Texas. The small city, where at least 19 children were killed at Robb Elementary, is the actor's hometown.The shooting at Robb Elementary occurred the morning of the school's second to last day of the semester. An 18-year-old gunman, who according to officials had shot his grandmother and crashed his vehicle near the campus, "was shooting everybody" when he entered the building, which housed second, third and fourth-graders."Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our...
UVALDE, TX

