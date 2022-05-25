ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Data says most firearm deaths don’t happen during mass shootings

By Kim Hudson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFS3u_0fpif9ww00

ST. LOUIS – Gun safety advocates say most firearm deaths do not happen during mass shootings.

The death toll after Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas is heartbreaking, large, and could rise. The group Everytown for Gun Safety responded on Twitter . In 2021, Everytown released an analysis of data on gun violence reports filed between 2009 to 2020. Officials acknowledge mass shootings are devastating for communities. They also point out that 99 percent of firearm deaths did not happen during mass shootings. Researchers then reported on the complexities of these crimes with many victims. They found many mass shootings also involve domestic violence.

Everytown for Gun Safety said mass shootings and neighborhood gun violence with fewer victims have something in common. These crimes are preventable. Everytown calls for improved background checks, waiting periods to buy guns and more support for violence intervention programs. Click here to see the report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Kansas Reflector

Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation

The same day that a shooter opened fire at a school in Uvalde, Texas, I attended my son’s fifth-grade graduation. The same day that 19 students from that school died, along with two teachers, I stood next to my husband and applauded after our camera-shy son took a certificate from his teacher. The same day […] The post Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data#Mass Shootings#Guns#Domestic Violence#School Shooting#Violent Crime#St Louis#Everytown For Gun Safety
EW.com

'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention over Uvalde shooting: 'Disrespectful and hurtful'

"American Pie" singer Don McLean has pulled out of a slated performance at the National Rifle Association's upcoming convention in Houston. In a statement to EW, McLean cites Tuesday's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — during which an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers — as his reason for cancelling his appearance at the event to be held by the gun rights organization.
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.
TEXAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers

The two Democrats in Missouri's congressional delegation called for more action to address gun violence after a shooter killed 19 elementary students at a Texas school, while a Republican who represents Columbia and other parts of Mid-Missouri offered prayers. The post Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KMOV

Missouri senators got millions in donations from NRA, records show

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- As memories of the 19 students and two teachers gunned down inside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas bring calls for change, some Missouri and Illinois lawmakers hold tight connections to the National Rifle Association. The nonprofit OpenSecrets.Org compiled Federal Election Commission data, showing money the NRA...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, May 26th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says he and the first lady are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news out of Uvalde, Texas. Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead. Parson says he and Teresa are praying for the victims’ families and friends that they may find strength and peace in such a difficult time.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy