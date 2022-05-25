Data says most firearm deaths don’t happen during mass shootings

ST. LOUIS – Gun safety advocates say most firearm deaths do not happen during mass shootings.

The death toll after Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas is heartbreaking, large, and could rise. The group Everytown for Gun Safety responded on Twitter . In 2021, Everytown released an analysis of data on gun violence reports filed between 2009 to 2020. Officials acknowledge mass shootings are devastating for communities. They also point out that 99 percent of firearm deaths did not happen during mass shootings. Researchers then reported on the complexities of these crimes with many victims. They found many mass shootings also involve domestic violence.

Everytown for Gun Safety said mass shootings and neighborhood gun violence with fewer victims have something in common. These crimes are preventable. Everytown calls for improved background checks, waiting periods to buy guns and more support for violence intervention programs. Click here to see the report.

