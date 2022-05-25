ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Town and Country sale

wdbr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town...

wdbr.com

freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/27/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more cases of severe Hepatitis in children, bringing the total to nine, up from three announced last month in April. Hepatitis causes liver inflammation with the symptoms including fever, abdominal pain, fatigue, and vomiting. Health officials say most of the cases date back to the first of the year with symptoms showing up several weeks, even months, later. While none of the children have died, one has required a liver transplant and others close monitored care.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign holds first block party at Country Brook

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign introduced its new Neighborhood Ambassadors team on Thursday at its first block party of the year. The program aims to connect the citizens with city officials and programs that can help the community thrive. “We’re building relationships. The thing that we really want to focus on this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield drivers take advantage of reduced gas price

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield drivers had the opportunity to take advantage of cheaper gas on Thursday when a local station lowered the price of of gas more than $2 per gallon. The line of cars stretched around the block and for several football field lengths away from the Moto Mart located at 610 South […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield, IL
wjbc.com

Construction cost a concern at Springfield Capitol building

SPRINGFIELD – The Capitol Complex in Springfield is a giant construction zone. From replacing a parking lot with an underground garage to moving the Senate next door for 2 1/2 years, there’s a lot going on. And the Capitol architect, Andrea Aggertt, says it’s costing more than anticipated, but she sounds neither surprised nor outraged.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Where Does This Backyard Portal Take You At This Beautiful Illinois Home?

Not only does this Pool House have all the amenities you want for summer time, but it has something in the backyard that I've never seen in my life. If someone asked you what kind of Airbnb you wanted to rent for summer, what would you say? I know I'd say a pool (obviously), private backyard, and attractions close enough to walk or ride my bicycle there. Well, this place has all of that!
CARBONDALE, IL
1440 WROK

Did You Know? Illinois Has A Drive-Thru Safari.

You probably won't lose a windshield wiper, but it still looks like a lot of fun. Whenever I hear about a drive-thru safari, I always think of the videos of monkeys absolutely destroying cars. Ripping off antennae, windshield wipers, or mirrors, it's always funny watching these classic drive-thru videos. You...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Line forms at Beachler's in Peoria for $2.38 gas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The corner of University and War Memorial in Peoria was packed Wednesday morning as drivers waited for a special deal on gasoline. From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Beachler’s offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, the same price it was on the day of Biden’s inauguration. Long lines formed before 10 a.m.
PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

A New Recreational Waterway Near St. Louis Opens This Weekend

If you're looking for a new water entertainment option in Missouri, you won't have to travel far as there's a new waterway opening north of St. Louis this weekend. The new area is Dardenne Creek Blueway and it's located in St. Charles County. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared video of the project which is now done with phase 1 of the vision for this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Memorial stadium turf being reused in city park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Memorial Stadium is getting a facelift. Crews are working right now, tearing out the old turf. There will be a new one in place for the upcoming football season. But some of that old turf is going to be put to good use. The city is using it in their pop-up […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Sangamon County Sees First COVID Death Since April

Sangamon County has reported its first COVID-19 death in more than a month. A woman in her 80s who was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster died earlier this week of complications from the virus. She is the 379th Sangamon County resident to die of COVID since the start of the pandemic. The county continues to see daily case rates climbing, and is now averaging nearly 120 new cases per day. There have been more than 58,000 total cases of COVID reported in Sangamon County, which remains at a “medium” level of community transmission currently. 15 Illinois counties are now listed at “high” levels of transmission, and people there are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public settings.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

Gas at 2021 prices

For two hours Thursday morning, drivers at the Moto Mart at Sixth and South Grand took a trip back in time. Gasoline was $2.38 a gallon, courtesy of Americans for Prosperity. That price, says AFP Illinois director Jason Heffley, is significant because that’s how much it cost the day President Biden was sworn into office.
KANKAKEE, IL
wdbr.com

Employment up across Illinois

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of the Danville area. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage...
DANVILLE, IL
hoiabc.com

High bonds set for Peoria trio arrested in Springfield on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Springfield Police said they chased down three Peoria men and took three guns off the street in the process. The department’s street crimes unit said it was called just after midnight Sunday to a large “pop-up” party on South 6th Street in Springfield. Police said the suspects drove off, then tried to run from officers after their getaway vehicle crashed into a fence.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
wdbr.com

Get your lawn chairs ready

Starting next Thursday, and continuing for ten Thursdays in a row, the Levitt AMP concert series returns to the Y Block. There’s an effort to make the grassy block north of the Governor’s Mansion more of a year-round venue. “We’ve invited the Illinois Department of Ag to have their products expo during Christmastime,” said Kayla Graven (pictured), executive director of Downtown Springfield Inc. “We’re looking to expand on that event and partner with the First Lady to maybe have a light display.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business closes after 100 years in downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Nut House in downtown Peoria has been open for more than 100 years, but on Friday the shop will close its doors. The owner, Janie Scott, said she bought the business five years ago. She said she wanted to carry on the name and keep the tradition going in Peoria, but said with slow foot traffic downtown, she can’t keep it afloat any longer.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

